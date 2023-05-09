Not a 'speech': Whaitiri's personal explanation cut short

Meka Whaitiri's personal explanation in Parliament was cut short today after the Speaker ruled her speech was too broad.

It came shortly after Whaitiri was given a pōwhiri back into the House, following her defection from Labour - a caucus in which she was a minister - to Te Pāti Māori.

Te Pāti Māori's co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa Packer and Rawiri Waititi were ejected from the House after the pōwhiri when the Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said it had not been approved by all parties but had gone ahead anyway.

Waititi said he'd spoken to every party leader and "not one of those leaders said no".

Whaitiri, who had taken Waititi's seat in the debating chamber, was then forced to give her personal explanation alone - albeit with the support of those in the public gallery.

Included in that group was former Te Pāti Māori Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Heather Te Au Skipworth, who Whaitiri beat in the seat at the last election. Te Au Skipworth has previously said she voluntarily stepped aside for her cousin Whaitiri to stand in the seat at this year's election.

Speaking apace and primarily addressing the public gallery, Whaitiri echoed earlier public statements, explaining that it had not been an easy decision to cross the floor to join Te Pāti Māori.

"But for my whānau and I, it was the right decision. It's time to put our whakapapa first, to return to our people, to serve and work for our people. The calling that comes deep from within my puku (stomach)."

She said she came from a family of hard-workers.

Meka Whaitiri and Rawiri Waititi. (Source: 1News)

She said while Whakatu, the Hawke's Bay town where she grew up, was referred to as "the University of Life" she managed to go to university, the second in her whānau to do so.

"My late grandmother instilling in me, the teachings of Sir Āpirana Ngata... to learn the tools of the Pākehā, or in my case, how Wellington worked - so one day I could return home and work for our people."

Rurawhe stood and asked Whaitiri to resume her seat.

He said giving a personal explanation to the House was "about something in the House, it's not a general debate".

In te reo Māori he said it was not the time to stand and acknowledge "katoa (everything)", it was about providing an explanation, and he hadn't heard it.

"I'll give the member another chance to explain exactly what it is she is explaining to the House, it's not about giving a speech."

Whaitiri thanked Rurawhe for his "guidance" and said it was her opportunity to "explain the decision I've made".

Meka Whaitiri.

"My decision to return back to the people was based on whakapapa and the calling home, and I am very pleased to stand in this House to say I have joined a party that enables the voice of wāhine Māori to be heard and not censured in this House.

"So I stand in support of what we are doing here Mr Speaker, and it is my opportunity to say that this House, and those in this House, when we talk about a 50 / 50 gender [balance], I want my voice to be heard Mr. Speaker."

Rurawhe said that was "getting into a whole other debate" and called on the next MP - Kieran McAnulty - to speak on Auckland's flooding.