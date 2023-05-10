Politics

rnz.co.nz

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

2:26pm
Elizabeth Kerekere.

Elizabeth Kerekere. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Newly independent MP Elizabeth Kerekere has ruled out joining Te Pāti Māori in her first public comments since leaving the Greens.

Kerekere resigned from the Greens on Friday during an investigation into her behaviour towards fellow MPs and staff.

Since then, there has been speculation she would follow in fellow newly independent MP Meka Whaitiri's footsteps and join Te Pāti Māori.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi indicated the door would be open for her to join.

"We're going to have those conversations with Kerekere if she wants to have them. That's a matter for the party," he said on Tuesday.

But speaking to media for the first time since her return to Parliament, Kerekere ruled it out.

"I'm aware that people have assumed that I will go to Te Pāti Māori. I have good relationships with them, but I am not going to Te Pāti Māori."

The investigation into Kerekere's behaviour began after she sent a text to a group chat of MPs and staff, where she appeared to call Chlöe Swarbrick a "crybaby". Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson said they were concerned it was reflective of a wider pattern of behaviour from the MP.

Kerekere denied the insult was aimed at Swarbrick and told members it was self-deprecatingly aimed at herself. Shaw and Davidson said they did not believe Kerekere's denial was credible.

She told Green Party members on a Zoom call on Friday that she felt the investigation was being dragged out, and the co-leaders were making it hard for her to continue working in the party.

But on Wednesday, the Te Tai Rāwhiti-based list MP would not say whether she felt forced out.

"It was my choice to resign. But as I said in a statement to the party, they've made it untenable to continue working," she said.

Kerekere will serve out the remainder of the term as an independent MP, before retiring at the election. The Greens do not intend to invoke the waka-jumping legislation to force her to vacate her seat.

Leaving the Health Select Committee on Wednesday, Kerekere said she had work to do and that would continue.

"I came to Parliament to work. I was put in here, and that's what I'll continue to do as an independent."

By Giles Dexter of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

Te Pāti Māori's co-leaders have also hit back at Christopher Luxon vowing not to work with them post election.

3:54pm

National says Te Pāti Māori 'separatist' and 'radical'

National says Te Pāti Māori 'separatist' and 'radical'

Christopher Luxon has expanded on why National won't work with Te Pāti Māori.

1:09pm

Auckland Council budget hole grows to $375m, equals 22.5% rates hike

Auckland Council budget hole grows to $375m, equals 22.5% rates hike

1:02pm

0:48

'Don’t know who he is': Nats shrug off Fed Farmers leader’s ACT bid

'Don’t know who he is': Nats shrug off Fed Farmers leader’s ACT bid

11:44am

9:56

Luxon speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

Luxon speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

11:28am

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

8:12am

8:31

More Stories

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti has now joined the list of ones to watch.

Sat, May 6

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

The MP's defection made for a good bit of political theatre, but it was not an exercise in achieving meaningful political gains, Jack Tame opines.

Fri, May 5

Te Pāti Māori calls for Climate Change Minister to stand down

Te Pāti Māori calls for Climate Change Minister to stand down

Tue, Mar 14

We should've looked after Meka Whaitiri more - Willie Jackson

We should've looked after Meka Whaitiri more - Willie Jackson

Sun, May 7

National, Te Pāti Māori want Rotorua emergency housing investigated

National, Te Pāti Māori want Rotorua emergency housing investigated

September 5, 2022

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Apr 26

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

1:12

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

35 mins ago

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

47 mins ago

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

3:55pm

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

1:09

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

3:54pm

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6