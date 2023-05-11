From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

A top international DJ is touring the country this week, bringing his Cognition tour to arenas around New Zealand.

Wilkinson has played shows here multiple times, but his crowds just keep getting bigger and bigger.

He's known for his high energy, electronic hits – and boasts a reputation as one of the most influential drum and bass producers in the industry.

Even though Wilkinson has performed here at least 15 times, Kiwis can't seem to get enough – but the appreciation goes both ways.

He told 1News: "Aside from the music, I just love coming out here, the nature and there's less people here. I Iove going down to Queenstown, as you know, and riding my bike and just travelling around, outside of the cities, going down to the South Island.

"I've had so many amazing holidays here and it's just always been a place for me to take a breath and relax and get away from hectic life in London, in the UK and Europe.

"I just feel very lucky that drum and bass is so big over here and the music is so popular."

Wilkinson is in New Zealand for a series of shows up and down the country. (Source: 1News)

The 34-year-old reckons the crowds in Aotearoa are among the best in the world – so good, in fact, that Wilkinson has been known to test out new music when he visits.

"There's definitely a lot of energy and I feel like when you drop tunes, the energy from the crowd is definitely up there on the scale of places and how much energy people have.

"I always feel like I'm on holiday when I come here so for me, it's just a bonus and the shows are always packed."

Wilkinson has already played three shows over the last week. Tomorrow night he will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena before taking on Globox Arena in Hamilton on Saturday - but as he remembers, it's taken steady commitment over years to now be pulling in such big numbers.

"It's been a real journey for me, playing at clubs doing Studio in Auckland and smaller venues before that, to just building, doing Hidden Valley and Rhythm and Vines and just working with this crew of people and just seeing everyone's careers elevate and I love it."

His tune Afterglow, from his debut album, was massively popular in New Zealand.

The collaboration – with singer Becky Hill – has had over 160 million plays on Spotify alone.

The record producer's music has proven popular with drum and bass fans. (Source: 1News)

Ten years on, it's still a fan favourite - but Wilkinson says he doesn't mind one bit keeping it on his set list.

"The ripple effect that it has, that I kind of respect," he said.

"I'll never regret making any of my music or if something is massive and I have to play it, I just enjoy it."

Last year he released his fourth album Cognition where he rekindled with Hill again for their new track Here For You.

This trip is about celebrating new music as well as his classics – and of course, giving his fans around the country a chance to dance the night away to some fast-paced, uplifting beats.

"People really go crazy for drum and bass out here. It's good," he said.