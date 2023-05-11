World
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and husband file for divorce

9:37pm
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (Source: AFP)

Outgoing Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband have filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

The 37-year-old wed entrepreneur and former professional footballer Markus Räikkönen in 2020.

"We have filed for divorce together. We are grateful for 19 years together and our beloved daughter,” Marin announced in an Instagram story today.

"We are still best friends, cool to each other and loving parents. We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other."

Former Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin announces her divorce from her husband, Markus Räikkönen.

Former Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin announces her divorce from her husband, Markus Räikkönen. (Source: Instagram)

Marin became the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, aged 34.

She made headlines around the world last year after a video was leaked of her drinking and dancing with friends at a party.

The world leader and her Social Democratic Party lost Finland’s parliamentary election last month.

Marin is currently serving as a caretaker prime minister while a new coalition government is formed.

