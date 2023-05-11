New Zealand
1News

Auckland drains 'at capacity' during flooding, council says

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
2:27pm
The street in East Auckland flooded due to a blocked drain.

The street in East Auckland flooded due to a blocked drain. (Source: Supplied)

Stormwater catchpits, drains and pipes across Auckland during Tuesday’s heavy rain and subsequent flooding were at capacity, the council has said.

The state of emergency was declared on Tuesday as heavy rain overwhelmed parts of the city.

East Auckland woman Christina Teikamata told 1News yesterday a blocked drain caused the street she lives in to become a "lake".

She said once the drain was unblocked, the water receded within three minutes. "I never knew a blocked drain could do so much damage."

A photo showing the street before the drain was unblocked.

A photo showing the street before the drain was unblocked. (Source: Supplied)

Teikamata said an Auckland Council representative turned up late on Tuesday, after she'd logged the incident.

"At 10pm a council truck came out and checked the drain. He said he had been all over Auckland that day as drains were blocked."

A photo showing the street after the drain was unblocked.

A photo showing the street after the drain was unblocked. (Source: Supplied)

Doug Pirini, operations south team manager from Auckland Council’s healthy waters team, said the drain in Teikamata's street was, along with many others across the city, overwhelmed.

“Although it was logged as a blockage, the drains/catchpits were “full” or “at capacity” due to the volume of rain in the area, and like everywhere in Auckland the stormwater catchpits, drains and pipes in Bucklands Beach are built to cope with rainfall up to about 20mm per hour.

“Rainfall in excess of 20mm per hour (such as what we received on 9 May) will appear on the surface and activate our secondary system of floodplains and overland flowpaths which are required to accommodate rainfall events that exceed the primary system," he said.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said the highest measure of rainfall on Tuesday was logged at their site in Orewa, in Auckland’s north, between 11am and midday.

“In that one hour 49.5 was measured. Another station on Auckland’s North Shore, Ōkura, measured 48mm in the same time period."

He said the Orewa rainfall measure equated to 4900 litres of water per 100 square metres of land.

He said the bulk of the rain hit the city in that hour. “Eight stations had more than 40mm in an hour but the maximum was in Orewa."

“Almost every weather station had in excess of 20mm in one hour across the day."

He couldn’t comment on if the city’s stormwater system is fit for purpose but said given that amount of rainfall, “it would be very difficult to design a system that would cope".

“The pipes would have to be enormous.”

Pirini said prior to a forecast severe weather event, the council’s healthy waters department has, as part of its regular hotspot maintenance programme, begun clearing blocked inlets, outlets, catchpits and ponds that are known to contribute to flooding issues.

“A portion of these are high-risk and therefore included on the council’s regular ‘hot spot’ programme so are cleared before and after heavy rain.

“This was carried out ahead of this week’s weather event,” he said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown ended the city's state of emergency this morning.

New ZealandClimate ChangeNatural DisastersAucklandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, with serious injuries to his head and face after collapsing on a footpath.

2:30pm

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

Severe weather and rising inflation-related costs have meant the original budget hole has deepened, making a rates rise a very real possibility.

10:15am

More than 12,000 lightning strikes lash Aotearoa in 24 hours

More than 12,000 lightning strikes lash Aotearoa in 24 hours

9:57am

0:17

Crushed by similar tragedy, Elim principal reaches out to Whangārei peer

Crushed by similar tragedy, Elim principal reaches out to Whangārei peer

8:38am

5:00

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

9:56pm

0:17

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

8:30pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

0:56

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

14 mins ago

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

2:42

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

26 mins ago

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

0:47

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

2:35pm

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

2:30pm

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6