Road crews working hard to keep Coromandel highways open

Road crews are working long hours to ensure the now crucial State Highway 25 north of Thames remains open to traffic.

Like other roads across Coromandel, the Thames Coast Road has taken a battering in recent months and traffic has at times been reduced to one lane.

But with detours in place across the region and SH25A not expected to be open for a year, the focus is on keeping SH25 open to all traffic.

An excavator works to help repair road in Coromandel. (Source: 1News)

This morning 1News filmed a truck load of boulders being dropped onto work being done on the seaward side of the highway to ensure its stability and attempt to stop further erosion.

Teams using diggers and other heavy machinery are doing similar repairs along the long and winding highway.

Thick plastic matting is also being laid beneath scoria and the larger stones to further protect the vulnerable coastline adjacent to the highway.

A large slip in Coromandel following heavy rain on May 9. (Source: 1News)

A large slip at Ruamahunga, about 15 kilometres north of Thames, is continuing to spill debris onto the roadway and continuing to cause concern.

Strict safety protocols are in place for the experienced crews working on the highway who are putting in long hours on repairs.

“Everyone is ‘storm fatigued,” says Garry Towler, the Thames Coromandel Civil Defence Controller. “Everyone is advised to allow extra time and expect delays when they drive anywhere.”

The region has been doused by a staggering 3.5 metres of rain this year.

Workers helping fix roads damaged and affected by slips in Coromandel. (Source: 1News)

Towler says with the ground so sodden and more slips expected, the advice is to “expect the unexpected around every corner”.

Roading crews were out early this morning cleaning up six new slips that occurred overnight.

There have been more than 150 slips across the region since the run of bad weather began in January.