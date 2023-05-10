New Zealand
1News

Road crews working hard to keep Coromandel highways open

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
12:34pm
A road damaged by severe rain and storms on May 9 in Coromandel.

A road damaged by severe rain and storms on May 9 in Coromandel. (Source: 1News)

Road crews are working long hours to ensure the now crucial State Highway 25 north of Thames remains open to traffic.

Like other roads across Coromandel, the Thames Coast Road has taken a battering in recent months and traffic has at times been reduced to one lane.

But with detours in place across the region and SH25A not expected to be open for a year, the focus is on keeping SH25 open to all traffic.

An excavator works to help repair road in Coromandel.

An excavator works to help repair road in Coromandel. (Source: 1News)

This morning 1News filmed a truck load of boulders being dropped onto work being done on the seaward side of the highway to ensure its stability and attempt to stop further erosion.

Teams using diggers and other heavy machinery are doing similar repairs along the long and winding highway.

Thick plastic matting is also being laid beneath scoria and the larger stones to further protect the vulnerable coastline adjacent to the highway.

A large slip in Coromandel following heavy rain on May 9.

A large slip in Coromandel following heavy rain on May 9. (Source: 1News)

A large slip at Ruamahunga, about 15 kilometres north of Thames, is continuing to spill debris onto the roadway and continuing to cause concern.

Strict safety protocols are in place for the experienced crews working on the highway who are putting in long hours on repairs.

“Everyone is ‘storm fatigued,” says Garry Towler, the Thames Coromandel Civil Defence Controller. “Everyone is advised to allow extra time and expect delays when they drive anywhere.”

The region has been doused by a staggering 3.5 metres of rain this year.

Workers helping fix roads damaged and affected by slips in Coromandel.

Workers helping fix roads damaged and affected by slips in Coromandel. (Source: 1News)

Towler says with the ground so sodden and more slips expected, the advice is to “expect the unexpected around every corner”.

Roading crews were out early this morning cleaning up six new slips that occurred overnight.

There have been more than 150 slips across the region since the run of bad weather began in January.

New ZealandWeather NewsHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

There is also a heavy snow watch in place for much of the Central Otago and Queenstown-Lakes districts, as well as the Mackenzie Country.

11:26am

Firefighters 'frustrated' with lack of planning before latest floods

Firefighters 'frustrated' with lack of planning before latest floods

The Professional Firefighters Union says calls from crews to plan ahead fell on deaf ears and some FENZ leaders needed to have their egos addressed.

10:35am

5:50

'Changeable, showery conditions' on the cards as rain heads east

'Changeable, showery conditions' on the cards as rain heads east

8:36pm

3:07

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

6:14pm

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

4:29pm

0:45

Auckland 'nearly out of the woods' but more rain expected

Auckland 'nearly out of the woods' but more rain expected

2:45pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

2:18

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

14 mins ago

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

32 mins ago

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

34 mins ago

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

0:30

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

52 mins ago

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6