Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

Police today said a group of thieves threw jewellery, hammers and tyre irons from a vehicle during a chase after the aggravated robbery of a jewellery store in Wellington over the weekend.

Four men smashed display cases and stole several items from a Michael Hill Jeweller store on Victoria St around 2pm on Saturday.

A fifth man remained in a vehicle parked outside the store.

At least two witnesses approached the group as they left the premises in an attempt to intervene, police said.

One of the witnesses was threatened, while the other was assaulted.

The group then fled the scene in the vehicle, a silver Honda Civic with the registration number HSP42 which had been stolen from Mt Eden, in Auckland, on May 5.

It was abandoned in Inverlochy Pl in Te Aro, following the robbery.

The group then got into a second vehicle which had been stolen from a home in Maupuia earlier in the day.

The car, a silver Mazda Premacy with the registration EUE946, headed north on State Highway 1.

Police attempted to stop the car after it was found at Ngauranga Gorge, but it fled.

During the chase, police said "a number of items were thrown from the car", including jewellery, hammers and tyre irons.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Newlands and Johnsonville, before being stopped at the Paremata roundabout, where they were taken into custody.

Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and two youths appeared in Wellington Youth Court on May 8 on a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The two youths are due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on May 22.

The remaining three have been remanded in custody to reappear in Wellington Youth Court on May 16.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or picked up any of the items thrown from the car have been advised to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230506/7938, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.