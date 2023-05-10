New Zealand
1News

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

5:08pm

Police today said a group of thieves threw jewellery, hammers and tyre irons from a vehicle during a chase after the aggravated robbery of a jewellery store in Wellington over the weekend.

Four men smashed display cases and stole several items from a Michael Hill Jeweller store on Victoria St around 2pm on Saturday.

A fifth man remained in a vehicle parked outside the store.

At least two witnesses approached the group as they left the premises in an attempt to intervene, police said.

One of the witnesses was threatened, while the other was assaulted.

The group then fled the scene in the vehicle, a silver Honda Civic with the registration number HSP42 which had been stolen from Mt Eden, in Auckland, on May 5.

It was abandoned in Inverlochy Pl in Te Aro, following the robbery.

The group then got into a second vehicle which had been stolen from a home in Maupuia earlier in the day.

The car, a silver Mazda Premacy with the registration EUE946, headed north on State Highway 1.

Police attempted to stop the car after it was found at Ngauranga Gorge, but it fled.

During the chase, police said "a number of items were thrown from the car", including jewellery, hammers and tyre irons.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Newlands and Johnsonville, before being stopped at the Paremata roundabout, where they were taken into custody.

Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and two youths appeared in Wellington Youth Court on May 8 on a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The two youths are due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on May 22.

The remaining three have been remanded in custody to reappear in Wellington Youth Court on May 16.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or picked up any of the items thrown from the car have been advised to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230506/7938, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellingtonAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

An inquiry found around 8000 Wellington women waited longer than 60 days for an appointment between 2017 and 2021.

26 mins ago

2:22

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

"There is the potential for winds to briefly rise to 90-100km/h (signalling a red alert) during squally thunderstorms and heavy showers," Waka Kotahi said.

6:09pm

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

5:02pm

1:12

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

4:32pm

Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial abandoned

Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial abandoned

2:42pm

1:23

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

2:03pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Mum of four drank puddle water to survive Qld bush ordeal

Mum of four drank puddle water to survive Qld bush ordeal

21 mins ago

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

2:29

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

26 mins ago

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

2:22

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

6:24pm

Whangārei cave tragedy: Student made desperate dash for help

4:24

Whangārei cave tragedy: Student made desperate dash for help

6:09pm

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6