Five in custody after third Michael Hill Jeweller robbery this week

Five people have been taken into custody after a smash-and-grab at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Wellington.

A group of offenders entered the store on Victoria Street, near Manners Street, earlier this afternoon and smashed display cases before fleeing with a number of items.

Police were called just after 2pm to the scene.

Officers later spotted a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and they car was pulled over at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59.

"Five individuals were taken into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the third Michael Hill Jeweller shop to be hit this week.

Last weekend, a stolen car was used in the robbery of a Hastings branch on Heretaunga Street West.

"Three people exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one person remained in the vehicle," police said.

"Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back room of the shop.

"The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the vehicle and leaving."

Officers found the stolen car abandoned in Mahora shortly after.

Meanwhile on Friday, two men used hammers to break the glass cabinets at a Michael Hill Jewellers in New Plymouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A stolen was vehicle was used to flee the area which was then found on Carrington Street.

Enquiries are ongoing, however investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about any of the robberies.

Police urge people who can help call 105.