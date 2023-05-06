New Zealand
1News

Five in custody after third Michael Hill Jeweller robbery this week

4:47pm
The Victoria Street branch in Wellington was targeted earlier this afternoon.

Five people have been taken into custody after a smash-and-grab at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Wellington.

A group of offenders entered the store on Victoria Street, near Manners Street, earlier this afternoon and smashed display cases before fleeing with a number of items.

Police were called just after 2pm to the scene.

Officers later spotted a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and they car was pulled over at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59.

"Five individuals were taken into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.

This is the third Michael Hill Jeweller shop to be hit this week.

Last weekend, a stolen car was used in the robbery of a Hastings branch on Heretaunga Street West.

"Three people exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one person remained in the vehicle," police said.

"Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back room of the shop.

"The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the vehicle and leaving."

Officers found the stolen car abandoned in Mahora shortly after.

Meanwhile on Friday, two men used hammers to break the glass cabinets at a Michael Hill Jewellers in New Plymouth.

A stolen was vehicle was used to flee the area which was then found on Carrington Street.

Enquiries are ongoing, however investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about any of the robberies.

Police urge people who can help call 105.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Investigation underway after shots fired at Auckland house overnight

Investigation underway after shots fired at Auckland house overnight

Nobody was injured during the incident.

9:51am

Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

A dairy and a service station were targeted in the alleged burglaries last week.

9:26pm

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

Fri, May 5

0:20

Hamilton Crown Solicitor under investigation over workplace conduct

Hamilton Crown Solicitor under investigation over workplace conduct

Fri, May 5

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

Fri, May 5

Crown Solicitor under investigation over workplace culture allegations

Crown Solicitor under investigation over workplace culture allegations

Fri, May 5

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

23 mins ago

LIVE: Excitement builds ahead of King Charles' coronation

LIVE: Excitement builds ahead of King Charles' coronation

5:09pm

Ed Sheeran jumps on car in street, sings to fans after court win

Ed Sheeran jumps on car in street, sings to fans after court win

4:47pm

Five in custody after third Michael Hill Jeweller robbery this week

Five in custody after third Michael Hill Jeweller robbery this week

4:41pm

Hurricanes falter late to hand Fijian Drua famous win in Suva

Hurricanes falter late to hand Fijian Drua famous win in Suva

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6