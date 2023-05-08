Michael Hill Jeweller takes action after smash and grab spree

Michael Hill Jeweller is set to position security guards at all 34 of their North Island stores following a string of smash and grabs in the last week.

The security presence will serve as an extension of their current safeguard measures including fog cannons, alarm screamers, personal alarms for staff, additional security cameras and the use of DNA spray technology.

“We are continuing to review our security measures to ensure they are as robust and fail-safe as possible, whilst also working closely with New Zealand police on surveillance, security measures and apprehension of the criminals," said Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken.

Just over the weekend five people were taken into custody after a smash and grab at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Wellington.

A group of offenders entered the store on Victoria Street, near Manners Street, and smashed display cases before fleeing with a number of items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers later spotted a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and the car was pulled over at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59.

"Five individuals were taken into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.

A week prior, a stolen car was used in the robbery of a Hastings branch on Heretaunga Street West.

"Three people exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one person remained in the vehicle," police said.

"Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back room of the shop.

"The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the vehicle and leaving."

Officers found the stolen car abandoned in Mahora shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, two men used hammers to break the glass cabinets at a Michael Hill Jewellers in New Plymouth.

A stolen was vehicle was used to flee the area which was then found on Carrington Street.

The jeweller says New Zealand Police has been quick to respond to the recent events, with a number of arrests made in relation to the incidents.

"The key priority for us is the protection of our team members and customers. Every New Zealander should be able to go to work or visit a store and feel safe," said Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken.