Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

Videos have captured a wave of destruction as heavy downpours bear down on Auckland and Northland today.

In the Far North, a search is underway for a Whangārei Boys' High School student missing after a school trip in Abbey Caves today.

"A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for," police said in a statement earlier today.

As of 3pm, Fire and Emergency services had received nearly 300 weather-related callouts due to flooded homes, slips and fallen trees.

"We are expecting more weather-related callouts and these are being prioritised to those facing risk to life," Fire and Emergency's Brad Mosby said.

Meanwhile, traffic has been brought to a near standstill due to crashes and flooding.

Schools and universities have also been forced to close, with long queues of students left to wait for buses and trains delayed by the inclement weather.

The University of Auckland was among the universities to shut its doors today. In a video, water can be seen bubbling to the surface through a manhole at the university's city campus.

Meanwhile, rainwater could be seen pooling as a fire truck made its way through Queen St, in the Auckland CBD.

The downpours are expected to continue until at least 7pm this evening.