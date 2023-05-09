New Zealand
Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

7 mins ago
Map of Abbey Caves location.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

Police said the search for a secondary school student unaccounted for at a cave system in Northland amid heavy rain has been suspended for the evening.

The group from Whangārei Boys' High School had been doing an exercise at Abbey Caves near Whangārei this morning when they got into difficulty.

"Search and Rescue, USAR, Fire and Emergency, alongside Police, have been searching for the unaccounted student this afternoon since reports were initially received around 10.26am this morning," police said in a statement this evening.

"The search will be suspended around 5pm. We can now confirm the group was made up of seventeen people in total.

"Fourteen students and two adults make up the group of those who are accounted for.

"The search is expected to resume at first light tomorrow and a cordon will remain in place this evening and overnight."

The school issued a statement about the situation this afternoon.

"An event occurred today that is hugely upsetting for our school," principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said.

"An Outdoor Education class attended Abbey Caves this morning on a caving trip and encountered a severe weather event.

"One of our students is currently missing after encountering the weather event. Search and Rescue are currently searching for the young person.

"All students were supported at the scene by Search and Rescue and the St John Incident Response team. The students were then returned to WBHS where they received further medical assessment, and were then reunited with their whānau.

"As a school we are focusing on supporting all whānau, staff and students concerned with this event, and the wider school community, with assistance from iwi and agencies.

"A full and comprehensive investigation of this situation will occur, but for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required.

An email sent to parents by the school’s head of outdoor education, Stevie Huurnink, shows they were aware of the "forecasted rain," according to Stuff. 

The notice said expected weather had forced them to modify the trip. "Initially, we had rock climbing scheduled. This has been changed to caving," the email reportedly said.

In the school's statement, Gilbert-Smith said "our school will open tomorrow so we can maintain a sense of routine for our students and staff. We will have support available for all students and staff."

"My thoughts and aroha are with all concerned, especially the whānau of the young person who is missing."

New ZealandNatural DisastersNorthland

