He's back: Jordan delivers big performance in Crusaders' win

An emphatic return for Will Jordan has helped the Crusaders claim a comfortable win in Christchurch this afternoon with a 48-13 thumping of the Western Force.

Jordan finally made his back on to the pitch after recovering from an inner-ear vestibular issue - a condition can cause vertigo, dizziness, issues with balance and nausea - which ruled him out of last year’s All Blacks’ northern tour and all nine rounds of the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific 2023 season.

It was like he was never out.

The 25-year-old caused havoc for the Force this afternoon with 137m carried and five defenders beaten, culminating in two try assists that will be sure to put All Blacks fans, and perhaps even coaches, at ease.

It helped that he was supported by a Crusaders pack who seemed to have found themselves again after a testing time against the Chiefs last week, setting the platform for Jordan and Co. to shine with a solid set piece, particularly the scrum.

That isn't to fully discredit the visitors though. The Force started well enough with a couple of early penalties and had opportunities to respond but they simply couldn't find consistent answers to the Crusaders' overwhelming defence and it took them 70 minutes to find the try line.

By contrast, the Crusaders managed eight tries this afternoon with hooker Brodie McAlister leading the way with a hat-trick.

Fans of rugby will likely know where all three came from; the lineout simply too much for the Force to try and defend and McAlister cashed in on every 5m opportunity he was given - the first two being the first two tries of the game for the home side.

Then it was Leicester Fainga'anuku's turn with Jordan running a great line to get outside the defence before giving it to his winger to finish in the left corner.

Leicester Fainga'anuku dives in to score for the Crusaders against the Force. (Source: Photosport)

A Macca Springer try on halftime gave the Crusaders a healthy 24-6 lead heading into the sheds and it only grew from there.

McAlister opened the second half with his third try before both Fainga'anuku and Springer scored a second. Codie Taylor then came off the bench to score as well as the Force faded away in the Garden City.

Jackson Pugh managed a consolation for the Force late but what may be of more concern for Scott Robertson was Richie Mo'unga's off day with the boot, missing four conversions.

But it's a small issue in the grander scheme of things with one of his key components back and seemingly firing on all cylinders.

The All Blacks backline selection battles just got a lot more interesting.

Crusaders 48 [Brodie McAlister 3, Leicester Fainga'anuku 2, Macca Springer 2, Codie Taylor tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 con)

Western Force 13 [Jackson Pugh tries; Max Burey con, 2 pen]

HT: 24-6