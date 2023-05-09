Exclusive: Meka Whaitiri breaks her silence after defection

Former Labour MP Meka Whaitiri has broken her silence this morning in her first media interview after defecting to Te Pāti Māori last week.

Whaitiri spoke exclusively to Breakfast this morning. It comes as the now-independent MP returns to Parliament after her shock defection last Wednesday.

"It's my responsibility as a Māori to return back to a political movement that unashamedly is proud to be Māori. That's my natural fit, and there was always come a time where I would transition back to who I am as a Māori," she told Breakfast this morning.

The Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP still hasn't spoken to her former Labour colleagues, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Speaking from Wellington, Whaitiri said she had to prioritise who she consulted.

"Trusted sources. Timing. Tikanga. I prioritised who I let know, and I did inform the president of the party.

She said she made the decision with her whanau:

"The timing was right for me and my whānau and we made the decision."

"Our people understand the actions I've taken. It wasn't an easy decision.

"My whānau has given 23 long loyal years of service to the Labour Party… We have done the right thing by ourselves, by putting our whakapapa first and I'm not going to apologise about that."

Whaitiri said she had sought the advice of the speaker prior to sending a letter, now subject to controversy due to waka-jumping rules in Parliament.

I wrote to the speaker after seeking his advice," the now-independent MP said. "His office provided very good advice, and I wrote accordingly.

"For Parliamentary purposes, I wrote to the speaker, he ruled accordingly.

"People will call it messy, it's quite not."

She spoke alongside Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

On Sunday, co-chair of Labour's Māori caucus, Willie Jackson, told Q+A that he believed the tenured MP likely left because she didn't get a promotion into Cabinet.

"It's obvious that she probably wanted to be promoted into Cabinet, and she's a very capable minister. Did I do enough as a co-chair to look after her? I don't think I did," he said.

"The first time she was passed over, I supported her, and there was a lot of acknowledgement in terms of her work."

Jackson said the change had caused pain for both sides and that he should've "looked after her better" as the co-chair of the caucus.

During the announcement of her defection, Whaitiri said she was being "called home".

"Māori political activism is part of being Māori. It comes from our whakapapa, and we as Māori have a responsibility to it. Not others, we. Today I'm acknowledging that whakapapa, I'm acknowledging my responsibility to it and it's calling me home," she said last week.

“As the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti sitting MP, I intend to be seated with Te Pāti Māori when we return to Parliament - joining an unapologetic Māori political movement to achieve what was promised to us 183 years ago.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere told TVNZ's Marae last week that there would be "unprecedented political scenes" when Whaitiri would officially cross the floor of the House later today.