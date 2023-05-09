Politics
Bridge planned to fix crucial slip-ravaged SH25A in Coromandel

10 mins ago
A slip on State Highway 25A

A slip on State Highway 25A

A damaged part of State Highway 25A will be rebuilt with a bridge by early 2024, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced this morning.

The highway, which was closed by a massive slip in late January, provides a key link from the east to the west of the peninsula.

Wood said the Government is "committed to reconnecting Coromandel Peninsula" as soon as possible.

He said by early June construction will be underway and is expected to be completed by the start of next year.

"I know that for many in the community this will be a long time to wait to have this key connection restored.

"We’ve been working hard with the Thames-Coromandel District Council to repair and improve local roads ahead of winter and can confirm that the Tapu-Coroglen road will be open to light vehicles next month providing some extra connectivity across the peninsula. We’re also continuing work to repair and fully reopen other key roads such as SH25."

The minister said rebuild costs are still being finalised but the estimated cost is $30 to $40 million.

"This work is being funded through the Government’s $250 million top-up to the National Land Transport Programme fund to support the recovery."

Wood said he is aware of the impact the road being closed has on businesses and the Government will continue to support them.

“In the meantime, we’ll be working with local government and communities to develop a package of economic support to help businesses that usually rely on the direct route onto the peninsula to bring people onto the peninsula during the summer."

He said so far the Government has supported 400 businesses with grants up to $40,000 and provided tax relief for impacted businesses.

“We’re also supporting families through temporary accommodation services, and have provided Civil Defence payments to 2,421 people around the region."

