New Zealand
1News

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

2:53pm

State Highway 25 in Coromandel is closed after heavy rain hit the region, flooding the road and blocking access.

Around 45 millimetres of rain have been recorded in parts of Coromandel since 12am this morning.

A yellow heavy rain watch was in place for the region but has since been lifted.

The rain, which came in bursts, caused significant flooding in two locations on SH25.

The road has now been closed between Whitianga and 309 Road (Kaimarama).

Waka Kotahi is now asking locals who plan on travelling between the two regions to delay their journey.

This latest closure comes as Coromandel locals still recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

SH25A Kopu to Hikuai is currently closed due to a significant amount of damage sustained during the extreme weather of the last few months.

