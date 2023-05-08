New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

38 mins ago
The 42-year-old woman before being extradited from South Korea.

The 42-year-old woman before being extradited from South Korea. (Source: Breakfast)

The woman charged with murdering two children whose bodies were found in abandoned suitcases is fighting to keep her name secret.

She is the mother of the children, and is due to stand trial next year after earlier pleading not guilty to two charges of murder.

The High Court refused to grant continued name suppression for the woman in March and her lawyer lodged an appeal, which has been heard in Auckland on May 8.

Justice Anne Hinton declined name suppression because the threshold test of extreme hardship or endangering safety were not established.

"While it sounds harsh, that is the relevant test," she said in the decision.

Today the woman's lawyer Chris Wilkinson-Smith submitted that publication would result in undue hardship or risk her safety and that this risk could not be dismissed.

Both the Crown and the lawyer for Stuff, NZME, Discovery and RNZ, Tania Goatley, argued there was no evidence naming the woman would cause her undue risk or present a risk to her safety.

The Court of Appeal has reserved its decision.

Much of the appeal cannot be reported due to suppression orders.

Last week, the 42-year-old appeared briefly in the High Court in Auckland for an administrative hearing.

As she was led back to the cells, she raised her hand and said she was going to prove her innocence.

The bodies of her two children were discovered in suitcases last August, after a family bought the contents of an abandoned storage locker in Papatoetoe, in an online auction.

The family had transported the goods, including the suitcases, home to Clendon Park on a trailer before unpacking them.

At the time, police said the children had died a number of years before their remains were found.

Stuff reported the father of the children had died in 2017, a year before the mother is thought to have arrived in South Korea. The children were aged five and eight at the time of his death.

The woman, a Korean who is a New Zealand citizen, was taken into custody in South Korea last September after the Korean Ministry of Justice received a request from New Zealand for her provisional arrest in connection with the deaths of the children.

The Seoul High Court approved the extradition last November, and the woman was surrendered to three New Zealand police officers, who escorted her home.

She appeared at Manukau District Court less than 24 hours after landing in New Zealand.

The identities of the two children remain suppressed by the coroner.

By Amy Williams of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

There are now concerns the ferry's unreliability could turn people off public transport.

5 mins ago

Wayne Brown opposes council compensating flood-hit homeowners

Wayne Brown opposes council compensating flood-hit homeowners

Auckland's mayor says "central government needs to provide leadership" on pay-outs and compensation-related issues.

12:45pm

2:16

AKL teacher catfished her colleagues into sending intimate photos

AKL teacher catfished her colleagues into sending intimate photos

11:28am

Measles cases: About 90 staff and students may not be immune

Measles cases: About 90 staff and students may not be immune

10:11am

Brother of man fatally stabbed at Gull wants to forgive killer

Brother of man fatally stabbed at Gull wants to forgive killer

7:52pm

2:05

4 youths allegedly flee 400km after petrol station ram raid

4 youths allegedly flee 400km after petrol station ram raid

3:32pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

23 mins ago

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

38 mins ago

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

39 mins ago

Aussie SailGP skipper Slingsby 'scared' before win over NZ

Aussie SailGP skipper Slingsby 'scared' before win over NZ

53 mins ago

Guest claims he woke up to Hilton hotel manager sucking his toes

Guest claims he woke up to Hilton hotel manager sucking his toes

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6