Court outburst from woman accused of killing kids found in suitcases

The woman accused of killing two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland last year has proclaimed her innocence during a courtroom outburst today.

The woman, 42, who was extradited from South Korea late last year to face two murder charges, appeared before Justice Graham Lang for a brief appearance in the High Court.

As the hearing was adjourned and the justice was leaving the room, she yelled "I didn't do it, it's not me".

"That's the truth, I'm going to prove my innocence."

The bodies of the two children - believed to be aged between five and 10 - were found by a family who purchased the contents of an abandoned storage unit.

They have nothing to do with the deaths.

Police believe the children had been dead for a number of years.

The woman will go on trial next year. In May, she is appealing the loss of her name suppression.