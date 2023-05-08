World
King Charles 'deeply touched' by coronation celebration

47 mins ago
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles was “deeply touched” by the celebration of his coronation.

The monarch, 74, who was crowned alongside his wife Camilla, 75, at Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday, and has now issued a statement paying tribute to royal fans for their support.

He said today, hours ahead of his coronation concert via a Buckingham Palace spokesperson he and the new Queen had been “deeply touched by the events of yesterday”.

The statement added: “Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield."

More than 18 million Britons tuned in to watch Charles and Camilla formally made king and queen in the nation’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, with highlights including the king being anointed with oil behind a screen after being stripped of his royal robes to a white shirt.

The royals paid tribute as thousands of street parties were in full flow across the UK, with an estimated 3,700 lunch events alone taking place today.

Charles and Camilla will watch tonight as world-famous acts from across the globe, including Katy Perry, 38, Lionel Richie, 73, and Take That perform at the coronation concert, due to be broadcast from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle in London.

Millions are expected to tune into the BBC Radio 2 and TV coverage of the event, which will also feature singers including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Nicole Scherzinger, 44, performing in celebration of the king.

It will run for two hours, and despite tickets being unavailable, screens across the UK will be broadcasting it live from BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds, while viewers in the US will be able to watch on cable.

6