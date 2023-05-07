Meet the 'proud' pilots behind the King's coronation flypast

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force has put together a short documentary detailing its journey to make a "fitting tribute" for the new King and Queen.

The Royal Air Force Facebook page shared the 14-minute video on Saturday night, prior to its planned flypast over Buckingham Palace at 1.30am this morning (NZ time).

While the military flypast initially planned for more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force to take part, the Ministry Defence announced it had to be cut back.

Instead it was just The Red Arrows accompanied by military helicopters including Chinooks, Apaches and Wildcats.

The pilots have since confirmed some planes were already in the air when the decision was made due to poor weather - but it wasn't all a waste with squadron leader Mike Willers saying the launch was "good operational practice".

But amid their training, the team involved revealed just what it takes to celebrate a new King.

In the video, the flypast mission commander, wing commander Noel Rees, said the tribute was the RAF's "equivalent of marching troops".

"It's being able to parade our aircraft in front of His Majesty The King," he said. But as much it's a great honour, the pilots admitted there's "a lot of pressure."

The documentary detailed the arduous efforts that went into successfully flying 68 aircraft over the palace, including air traffic management, security, take-off and landing locations, and having flexible performance plans.

National Air Traffic Services' deputy operational supervisor Fran Slater said it is a "really proud moment" when the public gets to see something that has been carefully planned.

"It's a real pride in our job that we can do [a flypast] and still keep normal air traffic moving exactly as it needs to... there's a real sense of pride and achievement that we can make those sort of things work on a regular occasion," she said.

The Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Source: Getty)

As grey, cloudy skies hung over London on the big day, the original six-minute performance ended up being halved, but still impressed royal fans lining the Mall.

The massive fleet that was originally planned was reduced to helicopters and the Red Arrows, the latter wowing crowds as it left trails of red, white and blue smoke over Buckingham palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla waved to thousands of cheering fans on the palace's balcony as the flypast ensued.