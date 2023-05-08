New Zealand
Body found near Rotorua Hospital identified as young man

2:23pm
A person found dead near Rotorua Hospital over the weekend has today been confirmed to be a 21-year-old man.

The man's body was found on Lake Rd, Ohinemutu, shortly after 1am yesterday, police said.

A post mortem examination will take place today to determine his cause of death.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

"Police would still like to speak to anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, and in particular any sightings of the young man between 7.30pm Saturday 6 May and 1am Sunday 7 May," police said.

