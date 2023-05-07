Kiwi Defence Force 'proud' to march in coronation procession

Defence Force (NZDF) members are feeling "proud" after marching with King Charles III during his coronation procession yesterday evening.

The group of 20 Kiwis took part in the grand procession, representing New Zealand’s Navy, Army and Air Force. They marched in the large and highly-coordinated military operation, which involved more than 7000 personnel from 40 countries.

NZDF contingent commander Major Mike Beale said he was “proud to have the opportunity to participate in such a historic event.”

Two contingent members, Lieutenant Jessica Hansen and Leading Aircraftman Harris Thien, got the unique opportunity to march alongside the famous Gold State Coach after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Lieutenant Jessica Hansen marches alongside the Gold State carrige. (Source: Supplied)

“It was amazing to be a part of history. To be representing Aotearoa alongside His Majesty was a moment that will stay with me forever,” Thien said.

Hansen called it an honour.

“It was incredibly exciting. I was focused on keeping in step and ensuring the Carriage reached its destination. What an experience, one I’ll never forget.”

The NZDF contingent. (Source: Supplied)

Sergeant Hayden Smith, representing the Air Force, had the “once in a lifetime opportunity” of being a flag bearer at Westminster Abbey.

He wore the NZDF’s Nga Tapuwae kahu huruhuru cloak.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something I never thought I’d be a part of,” Smith said.

“It was surreal walking into Westminster Abbey, given the scale of the event and the calibre of people who were there. I had to maintain my discipline and keep my head to do what I had to do.

“I feel incredibly humbled. I’m proud to be a Kiwi and represent the NZDF,” he said.