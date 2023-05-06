World
Photos: George, Charlotte, Louis steal the show at King's coronation

11:14pm
Princess Charlotte pictured in a white floral headband.

Princess Charlotte pictured in a white floral headband. (Source: Getty)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have stolen the show tonight as they attended their grandfather's coronation.

Prince Louis arriving at his grandfather's coronation.

Prince Louis arriving at his grandfather's coronation. (Source: Getty)

George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, were seen walking into Westminster Abbey with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate.

Charlotte and Kate were dressed in matching ivory gowns and floral headbands.

Five-year-old Prince Louis yawns at the King's coronation.

Five-year-old Prince Louis yawns at the King's coronation. (Source: Getty)

Louis was wearing a navy blue double breasted jacket with black shoes.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold hands behind their parents.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold hands behind their parents. (Source: Associated Press)

George entered Westminster Abbey behind his grandfather, in red royal garb. Prince George has a formal role in the ceremony as Page of Honour to the King.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding hands at coronation.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding hands at coronation. (Source: Getty)

He is the youngest future king to have an official role at a coronation. George helped carrying Charles' robe as he took his seat.

Nine-year-old Prince George.

Nine-year-old Prince George. (Source: Associated Press)

His sister Charlotte wasn't playing an official role but will take part in the procession back to Buckingham Palace after the King is crowned.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (Source: Getty)

When King Charles III is crowned tonight, billions of people will witness the ceremony and fanfare for the first time in their lives.

The royal family will travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach which was built in 1762.

