Pasifika leaders share dawn raid concerns, Govt apologises - again

Immigration Minister Michael Wood has promised work on overstayers' position in New Zealand is in progress and expects "a position of certainty" over the next few months.

There's been angry scenes at a public meeting in Ōtāhuhu this morning as Pasifika leaders told a group of politicians, including the Immigration Minister, and top immigration officials, how unhappy they are at the dawn raids, which have been targeting their people since the Government's formal apology in 2021.

Mr Woods, surrounded by Labour MPs, formally apologised to the Pacific community for the recent immigration raids.

He said he understood that the Pacific community had heard promises before. Still, he said he gives "his word" that he has received advice from Immigration officials and policymakers, and the Government is working through it.

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni made a surprise appearance towards the end of the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her Government is both the "offender and offended" over recent Immigration NZ officials' treatment of Pasifika.

The Pacific community at the meeting re-emphasised their call for a pathway to residency for overstayers.