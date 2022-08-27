Remembrance and reflection at Dawn Raids commemoration ceremony

A three-hour commemoration ceremony was held in Auckland this morning in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the Dawn Raids apology.

Aupito William Sio (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last year, offered a "formal and unreserved apology" to the Pacific communities left traumatised by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

The practice saw immigration officials target the homes of Pacific Islands people in the early hours of the morning, beginning in the 1970s, in a crackdown on alleged "overstaying" on their visas.

The policy followed a period where many people from the Pacific Islands were encouraged to come to Aotearoa to fill roles in growing industries as the nation experienced a boom in jobs after World War II.

However, during the following economic recession, an Immigration Act amendment in 1968 allowed those overstaying their work permits to be deported and gave police the power to ask people to immediately produce documentation confirming they were legally allowed to be in NZ.

The move unfairly targeted the Pacific community, Māori and other people of colour.

On Saturday, Pacific representatives, the central Auckland hapū - Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and Government officials came together for the three-hour dawn ceremony at Ōrākei Marae.

“This event not only commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Dawn Raids apology, but also symbolises the past, present and future journey of Pacific in Aotearoa,” Pacific People's Minister Aupito William Sio said.

“Last year when the Prime Minister delivered the Government’s apology for the trauma, hurt and pain - Pacific and Māori experienced from the racist and discriminatory 'Dawn Raids' policies of the 1970s, we wanted to help usher in a period of healing, and a process where we can collectively work together to address the harms caused by racism and discrimination in society generally.

“This partnership will help ensure our young people are not shackled by racism and can thrive, prosper and realize their fullest potential as present and future leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“What we are looking to now is a future of lasting prosperity between tangata whenua of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Pacific peoples,” Sio said.

The ceremony began with a Remembrance and Reflection segment that included a pōhiri onto Ōrākei Marae.

The final segment of the ceremony – Looking Towards Our Future – included the announcement of scholarship award recipients for the Ministry of Education’s Tuli Takes Flight Fund and the launch of round two of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples’ Teu Le Va Dawn Raids History Community Fund, which provides funding to enable Pacific communities to share their experiences of the Dawn raids.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Chair Marama Royal says she was proud to host the commemorations and celebrations at Ōrākei Marae.

“As we look to the past, present and future, we note that the kaupapa that took place today is an important moment in history.

“It’s a symbol of strength and unity between tangata whenua and Pacific people across our city of Tāmaki Makaurau, and Aoteraroa,” Royal said.

“Fifty years on, from what will forever be a hurtful chapter in Pacific peoples’ story, we continue to honour the foundations of Pacific Aotearoa with love and respect,” Sio said.