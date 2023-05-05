New Zealand
1News

Review announced into INZ after dawn raid of Pasifika overstayer

5:29pm
A New Zealand passport.

A New Zealand passport. (Source: istock.com)

A review has been announced into "out of hours compliance visits" by Immigration New Zealand after a Pasifika overstayer was detained following a dawn raid in South Auckland last week.

The review will be carried out by Mike Heron KC, on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and will look into existing policies and processes for such visits by immigration officers.

It comes after concerns around the man's detainment were raised by the Pacific community.

The man's lawyer Soane Foliaki told RNZ police showed up at 5am, scaring his children and taking him into custody — and though Immigration NZ has disputed the timing, it has admitted the early morning raid was not a one-off.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said allegations of its continuation were "hugely disappointing and uncomfortable".

"It's retraumatising a community that was traumatised during a period of time that was a very dark period for the Pacific community, so we don't want to see it," she said.

In 2021, the Government gave a formal apology to the Pasifika community for the dawn raids of the 1970s, where a series of rigorous immigration policies resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families. The raids often came very early in the morning or late at night and were severe, with harsh verbal and physical treatment.

In a statement this afternoon, MBIE chief executive Carolyn Tremain said the compliance officers' "out of hours visits" will be paused "until the review is completed".

The review is expected to be completed by the end of June.

"The right and proper thing to do is to stop out of hours visits while the review is carried out," Tremain said.

Changes were made to out of hours practices this week, with standard operating hours moving from 7am to 9pm to 8am to 6pm. All out of hours visits had to be authorised by the head of Immigration NZ.

"Pacific leaders have voiced their deep concerns and unhappiness at recent events and it's clear that lessons still need to be learned following the Dawn Raids of the 1970s and the formal apology made by the Government in August 2021.

"Ministers have expressed their expectations and we will explore ways to achieve these expectations while maintaining public safety.

"In all our endeavours we try to engage respectfully with the occupants of premises and at all times our compliance officers are expected to act with professionalism and integrity.

"But we have been listening to the Pacific community about the impact of these visits on them and their families."

New ZealandImmigrationSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Anti-trans hate in NZ becoming 'genocidal' - Disinformation Project

Anti-trans hate in NZ becoming 'genocidal' - Disinformation Project

Online forums with international influence are filled with increasingly more harmful content, with the tone becoming far more violent than in the past.

10:07am

2:30

Processes in place for dealing with effects of colonisation - Hipkins

Processes in place for dealing with effects of colonisation - Hipkins

It comes after calls from indigenous leaders for an apology from the King ahead of the coronation.

10:04am

8:13

Final notice awaits those who don't complete Census by tomorrow

Final notice awaits those who don't complete Census by tomorrow

Wed, May 3

1:48

Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

Tue, May 2

1:44

Report reveals single parents face discrimination on daily basis

Report reveals single parents face discrimination on daily basis

Tue, May 2

6:18

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

Tue, May 2

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

31 mins ago

Man jailed for 14 years for hatchet attack on ex-girlfriend

Man jailed for 14 years for hatchet attack on ex-girlfriend

6:00pm

'Mission Impastable' - 227kg of dumped pasta baffles small US town

'Mission Impastable' - 227kg of dumped pasta baffles small US town

5:29pm

Review announced into INZ after dawn raid of Pasifika overstayer

1:25

Review announced into INZ after dawn raid of Pasifika overstayer

5:04pm

Bluebird bringing back CC's, but you'll have to be quick

Bluebird bringing back CC's, but you'll have to be quick

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6