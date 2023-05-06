Politics
Hipkins meets with UK PM, sharing tray of sausage rolls

48 mins ago
Chris Hipkins and Rishi Sunak and their sausage rolls.

Chris Hipkins and Rishi Sunak and their sausage rolls. (Source: Supplied)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street, sharing a tray of sausage rolls - this time bringing Wattie's tomato sauce.

The meeting comes after New Zealand and the UK agreed to bring forward the entry into force of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to the end of this month.

In their 30-minute sit-down, the two discussed the trade agreement and other matters on foreign policy, including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to media, he said the relationship between the two countries was “in really good heart” and described it as being it’s the best it’s been in a long time.

Hipkins and Sunak meet outside No. 10 Downing Street.

Hipkins and Sunak meet outside No. 10 Downing Street. (Source: Supplied)

“If you look at the trading arrangements, trade has been a sticking point in the New Zealand-UK relationship for decades,” he said.

“I think having this free trade arrangement coming into force will be so welcome for New Zealanders.

“Given the significance of trade in our relationship, [the Fair Trade Agreement] is a very significant milestone.”

There was no mention of AUKUS in the discussion.

As for the sausage rolls, the two shared a giant tray, with Hipkins bringing a bottle of Wattie's Tomato sauce from New Zealand.

"The sausage rolls were very good,” he said.

The PM also indulged in some pastries with King Charles III.

“I'm thinking I have a future role as a brand ambassador for sausage rolls around the world."

Alongside the meeting with Sunak, Hipkins also had a sitdown with his political counterpart - UK Labour leader Keir Starmer.

PM meets UK Labour leader Keir Starmer.

PM meets UK Labour leader Keir Starmer. (Source: Supplied)

Hipkins is currently in the UK for the King's coronation, where he's expected to mix with a wide range of world leaders.

