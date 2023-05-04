He's back at last - Will Jordan to make welcome Crusaders return

Will Jordan will make his long-awaited comeback when he starts for the Crusaders against the Force in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old will start at fullback after recovering from an inner-ear vestibular issue which ruled him out of last year’s All Blacks’ northern tour and all nine rounds of the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific 2023 season.

The condition can cause vertigo, dizziness, issues with balance and nausea.

Jordan's last match was the All Blacks' 40-14 victory over Australia at Eden Park in late September during which he almost inevitably crossed the line for a try.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson today revealed one of the best finishers in the game was close to returning recently after training well but withdrew from contention after a recurrence of symptoms.

“It’s been a big six months for Will and he’s just got better and better,” Robertson said.

“He chose this game [to return] after having a couple of really good training weeks. He’s prepared well. It’s good timing with a home game… we’re really pleased for him. It’s been tough and he’s ready.”

Robertson said Jordan, who has scored 21 tries for the All Blacks in 21 Tests and will be a hugely important part of Ian Foster’s squad for this year’s World Cup, had naturally been frustrated during his lay-off.

“He wants to play and has trained just as much as everyone else,” Robertson said. “He didn’t feel right and with these things there are no rules.

“It goes on feeling and he’s feeling good.”

Asked what Jordan, who will start alongside left wing Leicester Fainga’anuku and right wing Macca Springer, brings to the Crusaders, Robertson said: “He’s Will Jordan - he can kick and run and read a game and anticipate things.

"It’s exciting, especially with Sevu [Reece] out. Having that experience there in the back three and his ability to line break – we know what he can bring.”

Springer, a 19-year-old who will represent New Zealand with the Under 20s this year, added of his Tasman and Crusaders colleague: “He makes things happen.”

Jordan’s return comes at an important time for the Crusaders after their defeat to the Chiefs last weekend in which they created excellent scoring opportunities without capitalising.

It was the defending champions’ second defeat of the season to the Chiefs, the clear favourites for this year’s title, and represented a departure from their traditional ruthlessness.

Crusaders midfielder David Havili attempts to make a break in his team's defeat to the Chiefs last weekend. (Source: Photosport)

“Finishing tries,” was Robertson’s answer when asked what the Crusaders had worked on this week in the wake of the 34-24 defeat.

“We were moments away… look, we were really proud of our efforts. We weren’t beaten on effort, it just came down to a couple of moments. We’ve trained that and acknowledged it.”

The Crusaders, in fifth place with 28 competition points, have little chance of catching the high-flying and undefeated Chiefs, who top the table 12 points ahead of them, but will still harbour hopes of finishing second and with the potential to hold a home quarter-final and semifinal.

The Brumbies are currently second on 32 points, with the Hurricanes (31) and Blues (30), chasing in third and fourth respectively.

Blues wing Mark Telea did an admirable job on the right wing for the All Blacks as Jordan's replacement in the United Kingdom, but few have the all-round game and pace that Jordan possesses.