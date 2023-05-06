Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Ufuk Talay departs as coach of Wellington Phoenix certain he has laid the foundation for success.

Talay's Phoenix were tossed out of the A-League Men title race when downed 2-0 by Adelaide United in a Friday night elimination final.

Talay announced last month he wouldn't continue, with current assistant Giancarlo Italiano to take over as head coach next season.

Despite bowing out in defeat, Talay deemed his four-year tenure at Wellington a success.

"The club is in a fantastic spot at the moment with the team, they have got a good core group of players they are retaining for next season," he said.

"That is something ... to build on for next season.

"Facilities-wise and academy-wise, I think the club is in a fantastic space in developing their own. So the club is heading in the right direction."

The Sydney-born 47-year-old was coy about his own future, though.

"At the moment there's a few things bubbling in the background, but we will find out at a later date," he said.

Talay said his stint in Wellington had some difficulties.

"Being based in Australia for two seasons because of COVID was challenging times," he said.

"But there was a lot of moments for growth for myself in those times, in uncertain times.

"For me, I have a lot of gratitude towards this club.

"They gave me my first opportunity as a head coach to be able to showcase my talents similar to the players like to do on the field.

"I have worked alongside some very special people."