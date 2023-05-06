Football
AAP

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

36 mins ago
Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay looks on at training.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay looks on at training.

Ufuk Talay departs as coach of Wellington Phoenix certain he has laid the foundation for success.

Talay's Phoenix were tossed out of the A-League Men title race when downed 2-0 by Adelaide United in a Friday night elimination final.

Talay announced last month he wouldn't continue, with current assistant Giancarlo Italiano to take over as head coach next season.

Despite bowing out in defeat, Talay deemed his four-year tenure at Wellington a success.

"The club is in a fantastic spot at the moment with the team, they have got a good core group of players they are retaining for next season," he said.

"That is something ... to build on for next season.

"Facilities-wise and academy-wise, I think the club is in a fantastic space in developing their own. So the club is heading in the right direction."

The Sydney-born 47-year-old was coy about his own future, though.

"At the moment there's a few things bubbling in the background, but we will find out at a later date," he said.

Talay said his stint in Wellington had some difficulties.

"Being based in Australia for two seasons because of COVID was challenging times," he said.

"But there was a lot of moments for growth for myself in those times, in uncertain times.

"For me, I have a lot of gratitude towards this club.

"They gave me my first opportunity as a head coach to be able to showcase my talents similar to the players like to do on the field.

"I have worked alongside some very special people."

FootballPhoenix

SHARE ME

More Stories

Talay backs Phoenix to attack out-of-form Adelaide in playoffs

Talay backs Phoenix to attack out-of-form Adelaide in playoffs

Despite his own side's recent wobbles, Ufuk Talay believes Adelaide United's own form dip will see Wellington Phoenix win their first A-League Men's final of his tenure.

Fri, May 5

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

Michaela Foster and Oskar Zawada have scooped the majority of the player accolades at the Wellington Phoenix's annual awards night.

Wed, May 3

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

Sat, Apr 29

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

Sat, Apr 29

Phoenix's playoff hopes continue to fade with another huge loss

Phoenix's playoff hopes continue to fade with another huge loss

Sat, Apr 22

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Tue, Apr 11

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Four people in custody after Michael Hill Jeweller smash-and-grab

Four people in custody after Michael Hill Jeweller smash-and-grab

36 mins ago

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

52 mins ago

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

2:49pm

Green Party co-leaders respond to resignation of MP Elizabeth Kerekere

Green Party co-leaders respond to resignation of MP Elizabeth Kerekere

2:24pm

Charges in U.S Subway chokehold death may hinge on ‘reasonableness’

Charges in U.S Subway chokehold death may hinge on ‘reasonableness’

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6