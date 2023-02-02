Ufuk Talay says 'ship has sailed' on becoming All Whites coach

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has thrown an extra twist in the quest to find a new All Whites coach, saying he is no longer interested in the job.

Talay told 1News last October he had put his hand up for the role after outgoing All Whites coach Danny Hay's departure had been confirmed, saying at the time he'd "love to have a chat" about the gig.

However, the mood has clearly changed since then, with Talay speaking about the job this afternoon after Canada coach John Herdman, who was reported to be the front runner, revealed this morning he turned down an offer from New Zealand Football.

"I think that ship has sailed to be honest," Talay said.

Talay said he "did his best" in the interview for the role, revealing he was informed in an email on Tuesday he had been unsuccessful in his application after missing a call from NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Was I disappointed not to be able to get that role? Yes and no. Was there a better candidate than me? Yes there was.

"I think NZ Football made a decision that was best for them at the time, but that’s got nothing to do with me, I was just one of those candidates and was one that wasn’t preferred for the role."

John Herdman at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Getty)

When asked if he'd consider a new offer from New Zealand Football now that a "better candidate" in Herdman had dropped out, Talay was his usual, blunt self; "nope."

Herdman's return was reported yesterday afternoon after NZF confirmed they had a "leading candidate" to take the role permanently but were unable to announce them due to personal family matters.

It’s believed Herdman was preferred ahead of interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley and Talay, while Des Buckingham earlier ruled himself out after recommitting to Mumbai City.

"Obviously, [Herdman] has been there [the FIFA World Cup], he has more experience than me in that role," Talay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's been to a World Cup with Canada [last year] and been through the qualification process so obviously he's a step ahead in that position than me."

Instead, an off-contract Talay's focus is on the Phoenix and finishing their regular season strongly with the Wellington club sitting fourth with 12 games to go.

"I've been in this situation before where I've been coming off contract and there's been speculation about whether I stay or go but my focus is with the team.

"We just take it day by day and game by game."