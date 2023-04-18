Football
Talay's right-hand man named to succeed him as Phoenix coach

3:50pm
Ufuk Talay and assistant coach Giancarlo Italiano.

Ufuk Talay and assistant coach Giancarlo Italiano. (Source: Photosport)

The Wellington Phoenix have opted to looked within to replace Ufuk Talay with his right-hand man Giancarlo Italiano announced to take over the club on a two-year deal next season.

Italiano has spent the last three seasons as the No.2 to Talay, who announced last week that he would leave the club at the end of this campaign.

A self-described “nobody”, Italiano, unlike most A-League coaches, is not a former professional footballer; he gathered extensive coaching experience at the grassroots level in New South Wales before joining Sydney FC in 2017 to work with their NPL and National Youth League teams.

"I don’t have the luxury of being an ex-player at an elite level," Italiano said.

“I’ve always had to over compensate with my knowledge of the game, my processes and thinking outside the box to make up that shortfall, whereas ex-players have the advantage of knowing the environment already.

“I think that’s benefited me because I don’t take anything for granted, I make sure that I’m thorough in all my work and I always make sure my work ethic is high.

Italiano said he was "grateful" to the club as well as his predecessor.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay looks on at training.

"I've learnt so much under Uffy," he said.

"I believe he is the best coach in the A-League, and I've had valuable lessons I don't believe I would have got with other coaches."

Italiano will become just the sixth full-time head coach of the Phoenix men, although he has already taken the reins for a couple of A-League matches.

He stepped in last season when Talay was forced to isolate due to Covid-19 and he guided Wellington to wins over Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar in the space of five days.

