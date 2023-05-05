New Zealand
Festivities for King Charles' coronation well underway in Ashburton

7:06pm

Far from the pomp and circumstance in England, many places in New Zealand will be taking part in celebrations on the eve of King Charles III's coronation.

One of the far-flung locales is a shop in Ashburton's town centre.

"We've sold a lot of memorabilia for the Queen and the royal families," Homestore's Rachael Edmond told 1News.

"We've also sold a lot of crystal — people are having their little whiskies and little drams at night."

From high tea to coronation quiche, a right royal tea party is proving popular with the locals.

The local council will be taking part in the festivities with a tree planting in the royal garden at Ashburton Domain.

"It pays homage to his precedence over the country," Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said.

"We've got trees in here for the Queen, we commemorated Princess Diana when she passed away. The Queen Mother — we've got trees here for that."

