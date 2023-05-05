New Zealand
Bluebird bringing back CC's, but you'll have to be quick

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
14 mins ago
Bluebird CC's are back for a limited time.

Bluebird CC's are back for a limited time.

Bluebird is turning back the clock for corn chip lovers as it continues to celebrate its 70th birthday this year.

Nostalgic '90s chip brand CC's will soon be back on shelves... but not for long.

"The fan favourite will return to the shelves of participating dairies and petrol stations from the 15th of May, as part of Bluebird's 70th birthday celebrations," a Bluebird spokesperson said.

"This will be the first time CC's have been available to Kiwis since 2019 when the corn chip made a brief appearance on chip shelves across the country."

However, they will only be around for about three months, or until stocks last.

Bluebird senior brand manager Natalie Johnson added the company was "incredibly proud to bring back this cult classic as part of this year's 70th birthday celebrations".

Bluebird has also re-released its Lamb & Mint and Bacon flavoured chips for a limited time as part of the 70th celebrations.

