Prices hope move to southwest England will lead to Olympic glory

Later this week the Badminton Horse Trials get underway in England — an event Kiwis have had their fair share of success at over the years.

History-making husband-and-wife duo Tim and Jonelle Price are ranked one and two in the eventing world and while only Tim will compete this year at the four-star event, the duo have big plans for the next 12 months.

The UK-based Kiwis have just moved to a new yard in south-west England with their two young children.

"It is all-consuming for sure," Jonelle said.

"It's a lifestyle, I guess, but on the upside we are fortunate to combine our career, our hobby, our passion, our business, our family — it's a unique existence."

After a successful 2022 where the pair became the first couple to hold the one and two rankings in the eventing world, they now have their sights firmly on the Paris Olympics next year where they hope to lead the New Zealand equestrian team to a medal finish after a disappointing fifth in Tokyo.

"We've got it in us — the whole team," Tim said.

"We feel like we've come close a couple of times, we've experienced losses that hurt," Jonelle added.

"Back in [the 2016 Rio Olympics] we were so close to gold and it just fell so it feels like we've got some unfinished business."

It's hoped their move to a new home after 17 years may help, with the Prices now at a sprawling yard in Dorset where the facilities are world-class.

"Nothing like biting off such a big task just as our season was starting," Jonelle said.

"I think we moved 36 horses, eight staff, dog family house… so it's been quite a big job."

Her husband said the move was something they never thought they’d pull off in their wildest dreams.

“That’s essentially why we're here – it really gives us the opportunity to train with no bars held,” he said.

“We can do what we need to do from home and then show case them at big competitions.”

One of them is this weekend’s Badminton Trials where Jonelle will be absent due to an injured horse but Tim is still hopeful of a successful run.

It could be the first of many for their new home and the perfect momentum-starter for Paris 2024.