Number of women police officers up 60% over 6 years

The number of women in the police force has increased by almost 60% since 2017, with hopes that the organisation can continue to diversify itself.

But figures show that there's still a long way to go, with fewer than 3000 women on the beat in total as compared to 8000 men.

The Police Association's Chris Cahill said there had been a "vast improvement" in the past several years. He said supporting ethnic diversity was also a key issue for recruitment and that the profession should be more attractive to Pasifika women.

"They play a really important part in getting through to some of our communities."

Another 22 policewomen were sworn in at a ceremony today, marking a significant milestone for the service, with the addition of the 1000th policewoman since 2017.

Percent of women in the police force. (Source: 1News)

One of them, Meihawai Bell-Robertson, has been waiting for the moment for years.

"My reason why has stuck with me throughout," she told 1News.

"Being a Māori wahine and just creating an example of myself, and showing my family back home where I come from, that nothing is ever impossible if you put your head down and work hard for it."

Thirty-year police veteran Superintendent Jill Rogers said there had been an immense change over her time in the force.

"I've certainly seen a change, an increased number of women in senior leadership roles right across the public service," she said.

"I think it brings a great perspective, and it's representative of our community just as it should be."

Bell-Robertson has high hopes for the future and she wants other women to know that they could be in the exact same position.

"Going onto the front line and knowing people see me as a role model. I know that being out on the front line, I can make those differences in the communities I'm serving in."

Cahill said more needed to be done to make policing attractive to women.

"We've also got to look at the reality of policing as a female, with the other challenges that are different to the male response," he said.