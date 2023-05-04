Sport
1News

Kiwi cyclist's 'big break' leaves her unpaid and unable to race

By Abby Wilson, 1News Sport Reporter
49 mins ago

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Drummond began this year on a high as a signed rider but what started as a dream run quickly became a nightmare.

Drummond joined Zaaf, a new Spanish professional cycling team filled with talented female athletes, which she told 1News was the "huge opportunity" she'd been looking for.

"The budget of the team was going to be four million euro for five years so for that sort of budget, it was going to be a high level team," Drummond said.

The journey started positively with Zaaf booking starts at some of the World Tour's top races and 25-year-old Drummond finished second at her first race of the year in The Tour Down Under's Schwalbe Classic.

But even at that first race of the season in January cracks started to show; equipment was limited and staff were inexperienced but more worryingly, money was tight and salaries weren't being paid.

"It got to the point where it came down to, 'what can I actually eat in this supermarket, what can I actually buy?' because after three months you're spending all your savings to keep alive."

The team continued to assure the riders they would be paid, using excuses about the money being stuck in Dubai and as it was a new team, Drummond said the riders decided to give them the benefit of the doubt.

As a track cyclist with Cycling New Zealand Drummond was lucky — she had funding to keep her going, but some of her teammates were left not being able to pay their rent.

As time went on and the money still didn't eventuate one by one riders left, meaning the team now doesn't meet the minimum rider requirement from UCI and has all but been disbanded.

Michaela Drummond in action for Zaaf Cycling Team

Michaela Drummond in action for Zaaf Cycling Team (Source: Michaela Drummond / Facebook)

Drummond's found a new team, Farto BTC, another Spanish team but a smaller one this time. The only catch is she needs approval from the Spanish Cycling Federation to race for them and she's still chasing it.

"It's Olympics next year, this is going to effect my career."

Road racing is an important part of her training as a New Zealand track cyclist and she attributes her time spent on the road over the past two years as a key factor in her recent success on the velodrome.

At Birmingham's Commonwealth Games she won individual silver in the Scratch Race and another in the Team Pursuit.

Zaaf was meant to help her on her road to Paris 2024.

"I really thought this was my big break, and now that it's kind of gone it does make me question what the next years look like."

The Zaaf team director lives in Andorra where Drummond is currently based and she said in an awkward encounter between the two he tried to again assure her she would be paid.

"I haven't seen any money to this day, I don't know how he expects us to believe him if I'm honest."

There is a chance she'll recoup some of her lost earnings as the UCI requires teams to pay a bond up front as part of their registration but more important to Drummond is being able to get back on the road and put this chapter behind her.

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Environmentalist reflects on 'dark places' after marathon swim

Environmentalist reflects on 'dark places' after marathon swim

Jono Ridler is recovering from the longest unassisted open water swim ever in New Zealand but told 1News from hospital today he was in good spirits.

7:20pm

2:14

Kiwi sets new ultra-distance swim record after 33 hours in water

Kiwi sets new ultra-distance swim record after 33 hours in water

Jono Ridler has set a new record for NZ's ultra-distance marathon swims, having landed at Campbell's Bay on Auckland's North Shore after he set off from Great Barrier Island.

10:13am

1:44

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

7:24am

Prices hope move to southwest England will lead to Olympic glory

Prices hope move to southwest England will lead to Olympic glory

5:00am

2:05

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

Wed, May 3

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Wed, May 3

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

The best time of day to get the most out of your workout 

4:07

The best time of day to get the most out of your workout 

49 mins ago

Kiwi cyclist's 'big break' leaves her unpaid and unable to race

2:04

Kiwi cyclist's 'big break' leaves her unpaid and unable to race

7:31pm

Akl pharmacy identified as location of interest for measles case

Akl pharmacy identified as location of interest for measles case

7:20pm

Environmentalist reflects on 'dark places' after marathon swim

2:14

Environmentalist reflects on 'dark places' after marathon swim

7:00pm

Number of women police officers up 60% over 6 years

2:06

Number of women police officers up 60% over 6 years

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6