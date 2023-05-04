Blackmoore murder accused: 'Angela needs to watch herself' - witness

A witness in the Angela Blackmoore murder trial has told the jury that the murder accused, David Hawken, told him: "Angela needs to watch herself and keep her mouth shut, or she could be in trouble one day."

Alick Hutt, the half-brother of Angela Blackmoore’s fiancée, said Hawken was looking aggravated during the outburst, which he says happened on the day of the killing.

The cold case killing of Angela Blackmoore saw the young woman stabbed with a knife and bludgeoned with a bat 39 times.

The Crown says three people were involved in plotting the "contract killing" of the 21-year-old nearly three decades ago.

The murder took place 27 years ago on August 17, 1995.

Angela Maree Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was killed in the kitchen of her home. Her two-year-old son slept through the violent attack.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, and 50-year-old David Hawken are jointly charged with her murder, a cold case that’s been investigated by police for almost three decades, under the name Operation Vancouver.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, and 50-year-old David Hawken (Source: 1News)

They have both been on bail throughout the trial and deny any involvement in the killing.

The Crown told the jury that a third person, Jeremy Powell, had already pleaded guilty to the murder. He told police he was to be paid $10,000 by murder-accused and gang associate, David Hawken, for carrying out the hit.

The Crown alleges Hawken’s motive was a desire to gain control of property co-owned by Blackmoore and her ex-husband.

Hutt didn’t tell police about what he heard that day until police re-interviewed him in 2003. He also told them David Hawken asked him: “What’s Laurie doing tonight?"

Defence lawyer Anne Stevens asked: "Did you respond?"

Hutt replied: "I said it’s Thursday, Laurie will have the library tonight.”

Anne Stevens asked why he hadn’t mentioned this back in 1995 at the time of the killing, and also suggested he had confused his dates.

Hutt replied, saying: “No, that’s wrong, it was the 17th of August."

He continued: “I've had to live with that for 20 odd years, the thought that I told somebody that she would be home alone sort of thing."