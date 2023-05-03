Netball
1News

Tactix 'don't really know' severity of Jane Watson's injury

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
4:45pm
Jane Watson in action for the Silver Ferns against South Africa during the 2023 Quad Series.

Jane Watson in action for the Silver Ferns against South Africa during the 2023 Quad Series. (Source: Photosport)

The Mainland Tactix have provided an update on star defender Jane Watson, who was ruled out of Round 9 of the ANZ Premiership at late notice due to a lower leg injury she sustained late last week.

It's understood the injury happened as a result of "loading" which in sporting terminology refers to the amount of training.

"Obviously there's always a hope she'll play but it's day to day at the moment, so we don't really know," said coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Delaney-Hoshek was unable to give a timeframe on Watson's return but did confirm it's the same leg she has previously had surgery on, albeit for her ankle, in 2021.

The Tactix medical team are now working alongside Netball New Zealand to manage that moving forward, as well as her rehabilitation.

"Obviously she's got other commitments through the year - it's part of a bigger picture," said Delaney-Hoshek - hinting towards the upcoming World Cup in July.

Watson's defense partner in crime, Karin Burger, said the impact of Watson's absence has on the team is massive.

"It's not just delivery on court but the energy and aura (individuals like her bring to the team) so having that stripped away is tough," said Burger.

Watson is the second major omission from the Tactix defense with Greer Sinclair ruled out with a season-ending foot injury a fortnight ago.

Jane Watson attempts to defend Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Jane Watson attempts to defend Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

But Burger's also a big believer in "taking control of your own game", especially with the World Cup looming.

"I think that's my top priority, doing my best and giving my best as an individual and doing my own job and hopefully that will reflect the way for silver ferns selectors as well.

"Even though the team isn't doing so well, I know I'm putting my best foot forward to put the team in the best position," she said.

The Tactix are currently fourth in the ANZ Premiership.

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies aged 97

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies aged 97

Jamison was the third person and first Māori to coach the Silver Ferns, leading them to their first world title in 1967.

Sat, Apr 29

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

There are still Silver Ferns spots up for grabs, with Dame Noeline not set on her squad.

Thu, Apr 27

1:58

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Thu, Apr 20

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Fri, Mar 17

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

December 17, 2022

Australia expect Silver Ferns to fire back in Constellation decider

Australia expect Silver Ferns to fire back in Constellation decider

October 22, 2022

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

No US sabbatial, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

2:00

No US sabbatial, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

26 mins ago

Auckland family fearful after dad shot amid health struggles

2:26

Auckland family fearful after dad shot amid health struggles

50 mins ago

Pay scale introduced for Kōhanga Reo with significant pay rises

2:02

Pay scale introduced for Kōhanga Reo with significant pay rises

57 mins ago

Former Polynesian Panther condemns Immigration NZ's 'dawn raid'

1:25

Former Polynesian Panther condemns Immigration NZ's 'dawn raid'

5:49pm

Govt ramps up Ukraine support as Hipkins in UK

2:17

Govt ramps up Ukraine support as Hipkins in UK

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6