Tactix 'don't really know' severity of Jane Watson's injury

The Mainland Tactix have provided an update on star defender Jane Watson, who was ruled out of Round 9 of the ANZ Premiership at late notice due to a lower leg injury she sustained late last week.

It's understood the injury happened as a result of "loading" which in sporting terminology refers to the amount of training.

"Obviously there's always a hope she'll play but it's day to day at the moment, so we don't really know," said coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Delaney-Hoshek was unable to give a timeframe on Watson's return but did confirm it's the same leg she has previously had surgery on, albeit for her ankle, in 2021.

The Tactix medical team are now working alongside Netball New Zealand to manage that moving forward, as well as her rehabilitation.

"Obviously she's got other commitments through the year - it's part of a bigger picture," said Delaney-Hoshek - hinting towards the upcoming World Cup in July.

Watson's defense partner in crime, Karin Burger, said the impact of Watson's absence has on the team is massive.

"It's not just delivery on court but the energy and aura (individuals like her bring to the team) so having that stripped away is tough," said Burger.

Watson is the second major omission from the Tactix defense with Greer Sinclair ruled out with a season-ending foot injury a fortnight ago.

Jane Watson attempts to defend Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

But Burger's also a big believer in "taking control of your own game", especially with the World Cup looming.

"I think that's my top priority, doing my best and giving my best as an individual and doing my own job and hopefully that will reflect the way for silver ferns selectors as well.

"Even though the team isn't doing so well, I know I'm putting my best foot forward to put the team in the best position," she said.

The Tactix are currently fourth in the ANZ Premiership.