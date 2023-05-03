Silver Ferns to honour Taini Jamison in series against England

This year's Taini Jamison Trophy series is set to have extra meaning with the Silver Ferns to honour the late netball great when they play England.

Netball New Zealand announced this morning the Silver Ferns will play the Roses for the trophy in September - their first games after this year's Netball World Cup.

It will also be the first series since the recent passing of netball legend and trophy namesake, Jamison.

Jamison was given the honour in 2008 for her impact on New Zealand netball and the Silver Ferns, having coached the side to a World Cup triumph in 1967 in Perth.

The trophy is contested between the Silver Ferns and any touring international team besides Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be a very special series for the Silver Ferns where they would pay tribute to one of the most successful Silver Ferns coaches in history.

Jane Watson of New Zealand and Eboni Usoro-Brown of England during the Netball World Cup 2019 semi final.

“She has been such an influential figure in netball in New Zealand and I know England will join us in helping to celebrate her contributions when they play for the Taini Jamison Trophy later this year,” Wyllie said.

“I know she was very proud to have a trophy named in her honour. She was inspirational to many, no matter what level they played to, and it is a trophy that the Silver Ferns hold close to their heart.”

Wyllie added the series will contribute to an already action-packed year for the Silver Ferns.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

“But the international action doesn’t stop there, and we’re delighted to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series against England for a trophy that is very special to our netball community, the Taini Jamison Trophy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christchurch will host the opening Test on 24 September before the series moves to Porirua (27 September) and then Hamilton (30 September).