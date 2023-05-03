Netball
1News

Silver Ferns to honour Taini Jamison in series against England

11:15am
Taini Jamison stands next to the trophy named after her.

Taini Jamison stands next to the trophy named after her. (Source: Photosport)

This year's Taini Jamison Trophy series is set to have extra meaning with the Silver Ferns to honour the late netball great when they play England.

Netball New Zealand announced this morning the Silver Ferns will play the Roses for the trophy in September - their first games after this year's Netball World Cup.

It will also be the first series since the recent passing of netball legend and trophy namesake, Jamison.

Jamison was given the honour in 2008 for her impact on New Zealand netball and the Silver Ferns, having coached the side to a World Cup triumph in 1967 in Perth.

The trophy is contested between the Silver Ferns and any touring international team besides Australia.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be a very special series for the Silver Ferns where they would pay tribute to one of the most successful Silver Ferns coaches in history.

Jane Watson of New Zealand and Eboni Usoro-Brown of England during the Netball World Cup 2019 semi final.

Jane Watson of New Zealand and Eboni Usoro-Brown of England during the Netball World Cup 2019 semi final.

“She has been such an influential figure in netball in New Zealand and I know England will join us in helping to celebrate her contributions when they play for the Taini Jamison Trophy later this year,” Wyllie said.

“I know she was very proud to have a trophy named in her honour. She was inspirational to many, no matter what level they played to, and it is a trophy that the Silver Ferns hold close to their heart.”

Wyllie added the series will contribute to an already action-packed year for the Silver Ferns.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

“But the international action doesn’t stop there, and we’re delighted to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series against England for a trophy that is very special to our netball community, the Taini Jamison Trophy.”

Christchurch will host the opening Test on 24 September before the series moves to Porirua (27 September) and then Hamilton (30 September).

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fitzpatrick 'fighting' to finish final netball season with highs

Fitzpatrick 'fighting' to finish final netball season with highs

This year has been full of ups and downs for Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick.

5:20am

1:59

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

There are still Silver Ferns spots up for grabs, with Dame Noeline not set on her squad.

Thu, Apr 27

1:58

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Thu, Apr 20

Watson's growth reflected in rising Tactix ahead of 100th game

Watson's growth reflected in rising Tactix ahead of 100th game

Wed, Apr 5

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Fri, Mar 17

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

December 17, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

15 mins ago

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

0:20

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

27 mins ago

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

37 mins ago

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

39 mins ago

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6