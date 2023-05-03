Netball
1News

Fitzpatrick 'fighting' to finish final netball season with highs

5:20am

This year has been rather up and down for Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and there's still potential for a few more bumps or blessings on the road.

The 30-year-old returned from a knee injury last week which saw her sidelined for five rounds, but her recovery is timely with this weekend's home game against the Steel set to be her 150th national league match.

"That 150 games is testament to the investment that my whole family, friends and coaches that have stood by me over the years," Fitzpatrick said.

The milestone hasn't been lost on her teammates either, with the Mystics trying to fend off a late push from the Pulse to remain top of the ANZ Premiership ladder.

"It's almost like she's the face of our team," Michaela Sokolich-Beatson said.

"She's like the heart and soul — it's hard when she wasn't on the court for us but it was nice to still have her in a coaching capacity.

"I'm just excited she gets to reach this milestone."

Every game counts for Fitzpatrick who is retiring at the season's end.

Sulu Fitzpatrick.

Sulu Fitzpatrick. (Source: Photosport)

"I know for sure, especially being injured for that five weeks, I know that it's time," she said.

"It's right in my heart, it sits right in my soul and my capacity as a player has reached its limit."

Her limits may be pushed even further with the Netball World Cup approaching in July, as Dame Noeline Taurua finalises her squad with an announcement early next month.

Fitzpatrick said she’s ready for both outcomes.

"I understand that I'm probably on the fringes and that's okay.

"I know that I can add value as a leader and what I'm going to do is keep my hand up — I am not giving up, in my whole career I've been fighting and that's what I plan to do."

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies aged 97

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies aged 97

Jamison was the third person and first Māori to coach the Silver Ferns, leading them to their first world title in 1967.

Sat, Apr 29

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

There are still Silver Ferns spots up for grabs, with Dame Noeline not set on her squad.

Thu, Apr 27

1:58

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Thu, Apr 20

Watson's growth reflected in rising Tactix ahead of 100th game

Watson's growth reflected in rising Tactix ahead of 100th game

Wed, Apr 5

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Fri, Mar 17

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

December 17, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

16 mins ago

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

21 mins ago

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

31 mins ago

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

7:59

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

48 mins ago

Job market looking 'strong' ahead of unemployment report

4:34

Job market looking 'strong' ahead of unemployment report

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6