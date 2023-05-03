Fitzpatrick 'fighting' to finish final netball season with highs

This year has been rather up and down for Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and there's still potential for a few more bumps or blessings on the road.

The 30-year-old returned from a knee injury last week which saw her sidelined for five rounds, but her recovery is timely with this weekend's home game against the Steel set to be her 150th national league match.

"That 150 games is testament to the investment that my whole family, friends and coaches that have stood by me over the years," Fitzpatrick said.

The milestone hasn't been lost on her teammates either, with the Mystics trying to fend off a late push from the Pulse to remain top of the ANZ Premiership ladder.

"It's almost like she's the face of our team," Michaela Sokolich-Beatson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's like the heart and soul — it's hard when she wasn't on the court for us but it was nice to still have her in a coaching capacity.

"I'm just excited she gets to reach this milestone."

Every game counts for Fitzpatrick who is retiring at the season's end.

Sulu Fitzpatrick. (Source: Photosport)

"I know for sure, especially being injured for that five weeks, I know that it's time," she said.

"It's right in my heart, it sits right in my soul and my capacity as a player has reached its limit."

Her limits may be pushed even further with the Netball World Cup approaching in July, as Dame Noeline Taurua finalises her squad with an announcement early next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitzpatrick said she’s ready for both outcomes.

"I understand that I'm probably on the fringes and that's okay.

"I know that I can add value as a leader and what I'm going to do is keep my hand up — I am not giving up, in my whole career I've been fighting and that's what I plan to do."