Kiwi boxer David Light treated for stroke after world title loss

10:26am
David Light, right, reacts to his points loss to Lawrence Okorlie in London in March.

David Light, right, reacts to his points loss to Lawrence Okorlie in London in March. (Source: Getty)

Kiwi boxer David Light, who recently fought for the world cruiserweight title in Manchester, has been treated in hospital in Auckland after having a minor stroke.

Light’s promotional team announced the news this morning, saying the 31-year-old did not report any ill effects in the aftermath of the bout – a unanimous points loss to Englishman Lawrence Okolie – and arrived home in Auckland on April 1.

However, four days later he began feeling unwell and sought medical attention. A CT scan was clear and he was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged.

He continued to have symptoms and on April 17 he was admitted to Waitakere Hospital.

A second CT scan was also clear. Light then received a "contrast CT scan", which revealed a blood clot.

Light underwent surgery that night for "clot retrieval". He has been diagnosed as suffering a mild stroke – and is now recovering, his team said.

The loss to Okorlie over 12 rounds on March 25 was Light’s first as a professional.

Light was outgunned by the longer-limbed Okolie from the start but impressed hugely with his courage and determination when withstanding punishment late in the fight.

Light also stood up to a barrage of blows in his previous fight against Brandon Glanton in the USA, a bout which he won against the odds to set up his opportunity for the WBO cruiserweight world title.

The latest diagnosis will presumably put his boxing career in doubt.

“His doctors expect him to make a full recovery – however it will be some time before David is well enough to conduct media interviews,” read a statement sent on behalf of Peach Boxing.

“David and his family have requested privacy at this time. Thank you for respecting those wishes.”

