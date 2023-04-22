World
Bang Showbiz

Royals remember Queen Elizabeth II on 97th birthday

7:14am
Members of the royal family have shared touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth on the day she would have celebrated her 97th birthday.

Members of the royal family have shared touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth on the day she would have celebrated her 97th birthday. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The royal family has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday.

The monarch died in September at the age of 96 and her relatives have remembered her in touching posts on Instagram seven months on with William, Prince and Catherine, Princess of Wales releasing a previously unseen picture of the late Queen surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which was taken by the princess at the Balmoral estate in Scotland last summer.

In the post, the royal couple wrote: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."

The picture shows the late Queen with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex - whose parents are Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh - as well as the the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also included were Zara and Mike Tindall's three children - Lena, Lucas and Mia Tindall, as well as Peter Phillips' daughters Isla and Savannah Phillips.

Queen Elizabeth died just weeks after the poignant picture was taken.

Another post was released on the official Royal Family page on Friday read: "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday.

"When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.

"When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. You can find out more about Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy on our website ... "

WorldRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Table for 2?' Prince William takes booking at Indian restaurant

'Table for 2?' Prince William takes booking at Indian restaurant

Prince William tried to help out at Birmingham's Indian Streatery during a visit with his wife Kate.

10:03am

1:48

Pope sent King Charles shards of Jesus Christ's cross for coronation

Pope sent King Charles shards of Jesus Christ's cross for coronation

The relics from the True Cross, described as a "personal gift" from the pontiff to the king, have been added to The Cross of Wales.

Thu, Apr 20

Prince Harry to miss King Charles' Coronation Concert

Prince Harry to miss King Charles' Coronation Concert

Wed, Apr 19

Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt over being branded a villain' by Harry

Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt over being branded a villain' by Harry

Mon, Apr 17

More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation

More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation

Mon, Apr 17

Harry 'had heart-to-heart with Charles' before coronation decision

Harry 'had heart-to-heart with Charles' before coronation decision

Sun, Apr 16

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Road closed after fatal crash near Hamilton

Road closed after fatal crash near Hamilton

43 mins ago

'A weight lifted off my shoulders': Kiwi in Aus on citizenship changes

'A weight lifted off my shoulders': Kiwi in Aus on citizenship changes

8:03am

US setting record pace for mass killings in 2023

US setting record pace for mass killings in 2023

7:47am

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

1:12

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

7:35am

Conway leads Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad

Conway leads Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad

7:14am

Royals remember Queen Elizabeth II on 97th birthday

Royals remember Queen Elizabeth II on 97th birthday
1
2
3
4
5
6