Prince Louis' fifth birthday marked with adorable photo

Prince Louis’ fifth birthday has been marked with some adorable photos of him being pushed by his mother in a wheelbarrow.

The prince, who is fourth in line to the throne, appears in the photos smiling, holding onto the edges, while his mother pushes him around.

The caption reads: “Someone's turning 5 tomorrow.”

“A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

The post also includes a closeup of the young prince, smiling.

Photo of Prince Louis on his 5th birthday. (Source: Instagram.)

The photos were taken by Millie Pilkington, who had previously taken photos of British royals in the past.

It comes after Catherine released a photo she took of all the royal grandchildren sitting around the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now that Louis is a little bit older, it’s expected he’ll attend his grandfather, King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May.

Louis’ gained infamy after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year after a hilarious photo of him covering his airs went viral.

The Queen surrounded by her grandchildren. (Source: Instagram)