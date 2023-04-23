World
Prince Louis' fifth birthday marked with adorable photo

10:45am
Prince Louis in a wheelbarrow on his 5th birthday.

Prince Louis in a wheelbarrow on his 5th birthday.

Prince Louis’ fifth birthday has been marked with some adorable photos of him being pushed by his mother in a wheelbarrow.

The prince, who is fourth in line to the throne, appears in the photos smiling, holding onto the edges, while his mother pushes him around.

The caption reads: “Someone's turning 5 tomorrow.”

“A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

The post also includes a closeup of the young prince, smiling.

Photo of Prince Louis on his 5th birthday.

Photo of Prince Louis on his 5th birthday.

The photos were taken by Millie Pilkington, who had previously taken photos of British royals in the past.

It comes after Catherine released a photo she took of all the royal grandchildren sitting around the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now that Louis is a little bit older, it’s expected he’ll attend his grandfather, King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May.

Louis’ gained infamy after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year after a hilarious photo of him covering his airs went viral.

The Queen surrounded by her grandchildren.

The Queen surrounded by her grandchildren.

