New Zealand
1News

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

4:11pm
A builder hammers in a nail.

A builder hammers in a nail. (Source: istock.com)

Two Auckland construction companies have been fined more than $400,000 for their "cavalier attitude" towards their workers, after a builder was left with "life-changing injuries" in a fall from an unguarded void.

The worker was left paralysed after falling 3m from an unguarded second floor void at a construction site in September 2020.

The victim can no longer work as a builder after breaking their spine. They now use a wheelchair.

Their employer, Chunda Limited, and property developer JMK Homes Limited, were sentenced in the North Shore District Court on March 9.

On April 28, Chunda Ltd was fined $258,918.92 and was ordered to pay $61,464.20 in reparations.

JMK Homes Ltd was handed a $175,000 fine, along with $46,386.20 in reparations.

The maximum penalty is a fine not exceeding $1.5 million.

WorkSafe area investigation manager Danielle Henry said in a statement that the victim's injuries "were entirely preventable if controls, including edge protection, had been in place to address the risks of a fall from height".

"They are inexpensive, easy to obtain and easy to set up," she said.

"This was demonstrated in the immediate aftermath of the incident when edge protection was installed by workers using construction materials available on site.

"This is an indictment on the business and further underlines how avoidable this injury was."

Henry said Chunda Ltd "had a worrying history around protecting its workers".

WorkSafe had taken "a number of enforcement actions against the company since 2017 to influence the company to do better". This included seven prohibition notices, two sustained compliance letters, one directive letter and two improvement notices.

"WorkSafe had a number of interactions with Chunda Limited, and they were on notice to up their game and keep workers safe. This included providing them with guidance and information related to risk management.

"This is why this incident is, in our eyes, unforgivable and inexcusable given the track record."

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt, National play blame game over KiwiRail chaos

Govt, National play blame game over KiwiRail chaos

Labour and National leaders joined Breakfast this morning, pinning different levels of blame on the Government following recent KiwiRail chaos.

10:10am

16:28

Alarm bells ringing over rise in rheumatic fever cases

Alarm bells ringing over rise in rheumatic fever cases

Infection rates dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic but there are signs they are heading back up.

10:12pm

3:27

Heritage building in Auckland falling into state of disrepair

Heritage building in Auckland falling into state of disrepair

7:12pm

1:56

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

Mon, May 1

Māngere locals air fears over flood-prone infrastructure

Māngere locals air fears over flood-prone infrastructure

Mon, May 1

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

New exhibition showcases work from top Kiwi music photographers

New exhibition showcases work from top Kiwi music photographers

46 mins ago

Councillor's 'jelly wrestling' comments left teen employee in tears

Councillor's 'jelly wrestling' comments left teen employee in tears

4:11pm

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

3:55pm

Friend of Mama Hooch predators not guilty of sexual violation

Friend of Mama Hooch predators not guilty of sexual violation

3:37pm

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6