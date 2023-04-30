Two killed in separate fatal crashes on NZ roads

Two people have died in separate fatal crashes on New Zealand's roads today.

One person was killed as a result of a serious crash in rural Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a "serious" single-vehicle crash on Tahuna Road in Ohinewai just before 1pm, according to police.

"Police can confirm the single-vehicle crash on Tahuna Road, Ohinewai, earlier today was fatal," a spokesperson said this afternoon.

"The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please continue to avoid the area."

Later, police were then alerted to a "serious" crash on State Highway 1 in Sefton, north of Christchurch.

Emergency services responded to the incident near Amesbury road at around 3.15pm, closing SH1 and putting diversions in place.

In a statement at around 6.30pm, police confirmed the collision involved a motorbike and one person had died following the incident.

"A second person was seriously injured and has been transported to Christchurch Hospital," a spokesperson wrote.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family at this difficult time.

"The road remains closed."