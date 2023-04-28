Ports charged over worker deaths in April last year

The ports of Auckland and Lyttelton are both facing charges over the deaths of two workers in April last year.

Atiroa Tuaiti died while working at the Ports of Auckland on April 19, while Donald Grant died at the Port of Lyttelton less than a week later.

Tuaiti died after being crushed under a container while working on a docked container ship at the Ports of Auckland.

Grant died after he was struck by coal which was being loaded into a hatch of a vessel.

After what Maritime NZ called "two complex investigations" it was this afternoon announced charges have been laid over both deaths.

"In relation to the death of Mr Tuaiti, Maritime NZ has filed one charge against Wallace Investments (the stevedoring company). It is facing a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA)," Maritime NZ said in a statement.

"Maritime NZ has filed two HSWA charges against Lyttelton Port Company in relation to the death of Donald Grant on 25 April 2022."

The charges carry a maximum penalty of a $1.5 million fine.