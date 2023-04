A cyclist is dead after crash involving a truck in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 2, Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay around 4.15pm.

SH2 MT MAUNGANUI - 4:50PM

Due to a serious truck crash at the intersection of #SH2 Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay, Mt Maunganui, turning lanes into Tasman Quay are closed; #SH2 remains open. Expect delays and follow directions of emergency services. ^CO pic.twitter.com/4mIJSFAMbC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 28, 2023

Roads around the crash are currently closed.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.