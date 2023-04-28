Boxing
1News

Motu not letting new belt change her - 'I left it in the boot!'

3:32pm
Mea Motu gestures to the crowd ahead of her IBO super bantamweight title fight.

Mea Motu gestures to the crowd ahead of her IBO super bantamweight title fight. (Source: Photosport)

Kiwi boxer Mea Motu is a world champion but the title hasn't quite set in yet.

Motu beat Canadian Tania Walters with a comfortable unanimous decision last night to claim the IBO super bantamweight belt but the new silverware - which she dubbed "just a trophy" - didn't get any special treatment.

"I left it in the boot," she told media with a grin today.

"It still hasn't hit me. Coming here today and you guys saying, 'world champion', it's slowly hitting me now but at home and at the gym, I'm just Mea Motu.

"I don't change for no one - I just carry on being me."

That's not to say she doesn't appreciate the gravity of last night's result though.

Motu's title opens her up to fighting bigger fights abroad against other world champions with more prestigious belts which trainer Jesse Peach said they will be pushing for immediately.

"We want all the belts. We've got one, but there's four more to go," Peach said.

"[Promoter] Dean Lonergan needs to get those belts now. We want those belts now. We're not waiting. If Dean wants Mea Motu, he needs to get those belts."

Motu said the thought excites her.

"I want the next belt, I'll keep growing," she said.

"[Last night] was a learning curve for me but that's how I get better. It's learning and having the hardest fights is what's going to lead me to become the best.

"I don't want it to be easy. I want it to be hard because I want to grind and I want to make it but I want it to be worthy that I worked hard for that and I don't want it to be easy because nothing in life is easy."

'I already felt like a champion'

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title.

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title. (Source: Photosport)

It's a life motto the mother of five has championed her entire boxing career, having gotten into the sport after getting out of a violent relationship.

In less than three years, Motu has boxed her way to a 16-0 record with six knockouts and four national titles as well as last night's world title now on her resume.

Peach said Motu's boxing career was only just beginning though.

"Everyone keeps going on about the journey but her journey is just starting," he said.

"Her boxing is the journey now. That old stuff is gone now. Last night was the start of Mea Motu."

(Source: Breakfast)

Peach was the first to comfort an overwhelmed Motu after she was announced the winner of last night's fight, falling to her knees in tears with the belt around her waist.

"When they were calling the results, I didn't even know who was winning because I wasn't even listening," she recalled.

"I already felt like I had won because I had let everyone know who I am. I felt like I was a world champion because I already have people out there supporting me and all it takes is to save one life.

"If I can save one life in this day and age and help a child that's going through mental health, I feel like a champion. I didn't need a title to feel like a champion. I already felt like a champion.

"I just wanted to show everyone out there that no matter what struggle you're going through, you can accomplish anything."

With the potential for more world titles on the horizon, there's still plenty more for Mea Motu to accomplish.

Boxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Impressive Pampellone going places after stunning first-round KO

Impressive Pampellone going places after stunning first-round KO

Kiwi light heavyweight makes big statement against resilient Mose Auimatagi and may next fight in Germany as he continues his rise.

11:42am

0:30

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

The former All Black took mere seconds to put Asotasi on the canvas at Fight for Life.

8:48am

0:15

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

Wed, Apr 26

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Mea Motu's world title opponent: 'Catch me if you can'

Mea Motu's world title opponent: 'Catch me if you can'

Wed, Apr 19

1:33

Zhang puts brakes on Juggernaut in huge heavyweight upset

Zhang puts brakes on Juggernaut in huge heavyweight upset

Sun, Apr 16

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Family angered by Perth boy's sentence for killing pregnant mum

Family angered by Perth boy's sentence for killing pregnant mum

29 mins ago

Why food is a rip-off in New Zealand compared to Australia

Why food is a rip-off in New Zealand compared to Australia

44 mins ago

Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

48 mins ago

White woman whose claim caused Emmett Till murder has died

White woman whose claim caused Emmett Till murder has died

4:04pm

Family pays tribute to 'gentle soul' lost at sea on cruise

1:23

Family pays tribute to 'gentle soul' lost at sea on cruise

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6