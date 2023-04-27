Sport
1News

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

10 mins ago
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott on the Natural Selection Tour in Alaska

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott on the Natural Selection Tour in Alaska (Source: Chad Chomlack / Natural Selection)

Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has conquered the "psycho" mountain face of the Coliseum in Alaska to take home the Natural Selection Tour (NST) overall title and claim her place as the best female all-round snowboarder in the world.

The Olympic champion has won every stage on the three-stop tour this year to reclaim the inaugural title she won back in 2021, overcoming last year’s champion Elena Hight in the final.

The NST is the brain child of snowboarding trailblazer Travis Rice, who won his second consecutive male title this year.

Known for pushing his own limits, the 40-year-old wanted to push competitive snowboarding into a new realm - taking the world’s best riders out of the controlled environment of resort parks and onto the wild faces of the gnarliest mountains in the world.

The final stop on the tour was an epic affair, with eight men and four women going head-to-head from sunup to sundown, taking multiple descents in the Chugach Mountains, just outside of Valdez.

Sadowski-Synnott had to master a face of over 300 metres in the women’s semi-finals, overcoming fellow slopestyle rider American Hailey Langland to advance to the final.

This is where things got real for the Kiwi - the mountain face bigger, the slope steeper and facing one of the most prominent backcountry snowboarders on Earth.

Hight, the defending champion with over two decades of competition experience, dropped first and set the bar high with stomped cliff drops and a solid 360.

Any other rider may have let the pressure and exhaustion beat them at this point, but Sadowski-Synnott is a champion for good reason.

Taking better lines and landing a massive frontside 360 of her own, she took the win by one point.

"It feels pretty insane to win the Alaska stop," she said.

"I’ve never been super stoked on my Alaska riding so I’m super, super happy to win and of course I look back and want to do it differently, ride different lines but that’s the beauty of it. You always want more."

It’s hard to imagine the Supreme Halberg Award winner can manage much more but Sadowski Synnott wants it.

"Juggling slopestyle and big air and also competing in big mountain is a lot to do in a season, but returning to Natural Selection is one of my number one goals for next year."

You can watch all three 2023 stops at the NST website

By Hayley Holt

SportOlympics

SHARE ME

More Stories

IOC boss slams 'deplorable' governments over views on Russia

IOC boss slams 'deplorable' governments over views on Russia

IOC president Thomas Bach has snapped back at criticism by European governments for his push to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into world sports before the 2024 Paris Games.

Fri, Mar 31

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

The Rio 2016 silver medalist has returned to training with Olympic qualification through this year's World Champs her main aim having missed almost an entire year of competition.

Thu, Mar 30

IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return

IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return

Wed, Mar 29

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

Tue, Mar 28

2:26

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Fri, Mar 24

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Thu, Mar 23

2:14

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

0:33

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

30 mins ago

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

42 mins ago

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

49 mins ago

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

0:28

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

4:59pm

BREAKING

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

4:42

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6