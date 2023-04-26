New Zealand
1News

Air New Zealand reveals 'imaginative' flight snack suggestions

4:46pm
Person eating meal on plane.

Person eating meal on plane. (Source: istock.com)

Air New Zealand today revealed the most "imaginative" flight snack suggestions its received as it looks to refresh its offerings.

There's only a week left in the airlines Great Kiwi Snack Off, which aims to find tasty Aotearoa-themed treats to introduce on board.

"We've been inundated with thousands of suppliers from all corners of the country visiting our EOI and more than 250 making submissions, and we're loving the creativity, passion and diversity that's coming through," Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"It's clear that Kiwis are serious about their snacks and are eager to see their favourite treats onboard our flights."

The airline is looking to expand what snack options it offers on board both domestic and international flights.

It's looking for suppliers that celebrate the provenance of NZ's regions, Māori and Pasifika or social enterprises, offer innovative flavours, are environmentally friendly and can cater for dietary needs and allergies.

Air NZ's Leanne Geraghty said they last revamped on-board snacks in 2021 but hadn't done a full review since 2018.

With submissions closing on May 1, the airline today released a list of the 13 most imaginative Kiwi infusions suggested so far:

1. Kiwi Onion Dip with Veggie Dippers - A crowd favourite, this classic Kiwi dip is made with onion soup mix and reduced cream, served with a colourful array of fresh vegetable dippers.

2. Sausage Sizzle Snag Roll – The time-honoured Bunnings BBQ sizzle snag rolled up in soft bread, Heinz ketchup and topped with an authentic mix of raw and burnt onions.

3. L&P gummies - gummy bears infused with the iconic lemon and paeroa soda flavour.

4. Spaghetti Toastie - Melted cheese sandwiched between two slices of toast with a hearty serving of Wattie’s spaghetti inside.

5. Lemon Meringue Pie flavoured popcorn –A mash up of two crowd favourites, coated in with a white chocolate drizzle.

6. Snifters Slice – a nostalgic chocolate and peppermint slice reminiscent of the original Kiwi candy.

7. Marmite and Cheese Scones - savoury scones made with classic Kiwi spread and cheddar cheese.

8. Hokey Pokey Popcorn - popcorn coated with honeycomb chunks, another iconic Kiwi flavour.

9. Māori Fry Bread - Soft, fluffy fry bread filled with a choice of flavourful fillings, such as whitebait, pāua or spiced taro.

10. Pavlova bites - Mini meringue bites topped with fresh kiwifruit and whipped cream.

11. Hangi pies – A take on the classic New Zealand pie, filled with savoury beef mince seasoned with traditional hangi spices.

12. Hemp Chocolate Bar - a chocolate bar infused with hemp seeds, a nod to New Zealand's growing hemp industry.

13. Kai Moana Chowder - A creamy and flavourful chowder made with a variety of fresh seafood, perfect for warming up on a chilly flight.

New ZealandFood and DrinkTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Grouping produce, labelling clearly and not throwing things away when they hit their best before dates can help, Kate Hall said.

10:44am

6:22

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

The tables were set, food prepped, but Bareknuckle BBQ in Hawke’s Bay was empty.

Mon, Apr 24

4:25

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Mon, Apr 24

Diesel spill causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway

Diesel spill causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway

Mon, Apr 24

Hipkins: 'Blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia'

Hipkins: 'Blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia'

Sat, Apr 22

0:48

Analysis: Aus citizenship pathway a massive win for fairness

Analysis: Aus citizenship pathway a massive win for fairness

Sat, Apr 22

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

'Huge' biological risk in Sudan after lab seized

'Huge' biological risk in Sudan after lab seized

32 mins ago

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

35 mins ago

Tech glitch causes issues for some ahead of $17m Lotto draw

Tech glitch causes issues for some ahead of $17m Lotto draw

43 mins ago

Christchurch men guilty of drink spiking, assaulting a dozen women

Christchurch men guilty of drink spiking, assaulting a dozen women

50 mins ago

Man who overstayed visa went undetected despite paying taxes

Man who overstayed visa went undetected despite paying taxes

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6