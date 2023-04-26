Air New Zealand reveals 'imaginative' flight snack suggestions

Air New Zealand today revealed the most "imaginative" flight snack suggestions its received as it looks to refresh its offerings.

There's only a week left in the airlines Great Kiwi Snack Off, which aims to find tasty Aotearoa-themed treats to introduce on board.

"We've been inundated with thousands of suppliers from all corners of the country visiting our EOI and more than 250 making submissions, and we're loving the creativity, passion and diversity that's coming through," Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"It's clear that Kiwis are serious about their snacks and are eager to see their favourite treats onboard our flights."

The airline is looking to expand what snack options it offers on board both domestic and international flights.

It's looking for suppliers that celebrate the provenance of NZ's regions, Māori and Pasifika or social enterprises, offer innovative flavours, are environmentally friendly and can cater for dietary needs and allergies.

Air NZ's Leanne Geraghty said they last revamped on-board snacks in 2021 but hadn't done a full review since 2018.

With submissions closing on May 1, the airline today released a list of the 13 most imaginative Kiwi infusions suggested so far:

1. Kiwi Onion Dip with Veggie Dippers - A crowd favourite, this classic Kiwi dip is made with onion soup mix and reduced cream, served with a colourful array of fresh vegetable dippers.

2. Sausage Sizzle Snag Roll – The time-honoured Bunnings BBQ sizzle snag rolled up in soft bread, Heinz ketchup and topped with an authentic mix of raw and burnt onions.

3. L&P gummies - gummy bears infused with the iconic lemon and paeroa soda flavour.

4. Spaghetti Toastie - Melted cheese sandwiched between two slices of toast with a hearty serving of Wattie’s spaghetti inside.

5. Lemon Meringue Pie flavoured popcorn –A mash up of two crowd favourites, coated in with a white chocolate drizzle.

6. Snifters Slice – a nostalgic chocolate and peppermint slice reminiscent of the original Kiwi candy.

7. Marmite and Cheese Scones - savoury scones made with classic Kiwi spread and cheddar cheese.

8. Hokey Pokey Popcorn - popcorn coated with honeycomb chunks, another iconic Kiwi flavour.

9. Māori Fry Bread - Soft, fluffy fry bread filled with a choice of flavourful fillings, such as whitebait, pāua or spiced taro.

10. Pavlova bites - Mini meringue bites topped with fresh kiwifruit and whipped cream.

11. Hangi pies – A take on the classic New Zealand pie, filled with savoury beef mince seasoned with traditional hangi spices.

12. Hemp Chocolate Bar - a chocolate bar infused with hemp seeds, a nod to New Zealand's growing hemp industry.

13. Kai Moana Chowder - A creamy and flavourful chowder made with a variety of fresh seafood, perfect for warming up on a chilly flight.