Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

Air New Zealand's on the hunt for new snack suppliers to keep bellies full on its flights.

The airline is looking to expand what snack options it offers on board both domestic and international flights.

"We're on the lookout for suppliers who can help us deliver on this mission while also catering to dietary restrictions, championing Kiwi brands, and doing the right thing for social impact and sustainability," it said.

It wants to hear from suppliers and is using an open tender approach to give the "smallest boutique suppliers a chance to get their products onboard".

It's looking for suppliers that celebrate the provenance of NZ's regions, Māori and Pasifika or social enterprises, offer innovative flavours, are environmentally friendly and can cater for dietary needs and allergies.

Air NZ's Leanne Geraghty said they last revamped on-board snacks in 2021 but hadn't done a full review since 2018.

"We're ready to take things up a notch with even more variety, flavours, and surprises across all flights and mealtimes."

The only currently offered item that's confirmed is the traditional lolly.